Belize: Police probe disappearance of teen Krisha Juarez in San Pedro

Police in San Pedro, Belize, are investigating the disappearance of 16-year-old Krisha Juarez, last seen on May 22, as her family urges the public to help locate her.

Belize: The family of 16-year-old Krisha Juarez is searching for her after she went missing in San Pedro, Belize, on Friday, May 22, and has asked the public for help in finding her. Relatives believe she may have left with an adult local bartender known as “Steve” and say they are pursuing criminal charges against him.

According to police reports, the teen went missing on Friday, May 22, and since then she stopped answering any messages or calls from her family, following which they got concerned and raised an alarm about her disappearance.

Then the family then started searching for the female in the local areas and areas where the victim was frequent. During the search, the family members of the female were notified by the local people that Krishna was last seen in the area of San Pedro Town, Ambergris Caye, Belize, with an adult local bartender from San Pedro, known only by the name "Steve".

Following which the family reported the incident to the officers who have since launched their investigation into the circumstances surrounding the teen’s disappearance. The officers actively checked all the areas and CCTV footage of the area where the female was last seen. Authorities believe that the man is the main preparatory into the teen’s disappearance and now trying to locate him.

The family of 16-year-old Krisha Juarez stated that they are currently pursuing criminal charges against the adult man as her family treats the situation as a runaway case where an adult male influenced the minor to run away with him.

Relatives of the female are also urging people to come forward and assist them and officers in locating the girl who is still young and minor, if they have any information about her. They further penned down their personal contact numbers including 630-5555 and 628-4764, and asked the public to contact them if they see them.