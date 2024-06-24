Weather threatening Caribbean: Earthquakes, floods, severe rainfall becomes everyday story

As the Atlantic Hurricane Season 2024 has begun in the Caribbean region, Weather has been posing threats to the countries with continuous earthquakes, severe rainfall, thunderstorms, and flooding activities.

Caribbean: As the Atlantic Hurricane Season 2024 has begun in the Caribbean region, Weather has been posing threats to the countries with continuous earthquakes, severe rainfall, thunderstorms, and flooding activities.

The situation has been causing massive disturbance across the Caribbean countries such as Trinidad and Tobago, Jamaica, Antigua and Barbuda, St Kitts and Nevis, Montserrat, Venezuela, Guyana, Dominica, Haiti, and other countries.

Being small island developing states, the countries have always remained prone to severe natural calamities, and that too in the Atlantic Hurricane Season which used to run through November 1, 2024.

For 2024, the season has not yet been completed one month, the countries have experienced several inclement activities in the weather with the most severe one being the 6.2 magnitude earthquake in the southern and eastern part of the Caribbean region.

A magnitude of 6.2 earthquake rocked Trinidad and Venezuela felt in St Vincent and other Eastern Caribbean islands on Saturday night. The earthquake is reported to have a depth of 46 km and people around the region have experienced a loud sound just before the tremors.

The Seismic Waves have generated the fastest audio range and the plate tectonics were the reasons for the quakes in the Caribbean region. The situation has been posing great threats to the region and its livelihoods as people have been grappling with flood-like situations.

The story of the flood started in Trinidad and Tobago when the streets of Port of Spain were filled with excessive water. Severe thunderstorms have posed threats to pedestrians and traffic have found difficulty even coming out of their homes.

Then, the situation further caused disruptions in Antigua and Barbuda where thunderstorms and other rainfall events threatened the common people across the countries. Several flood warnings have also been issued for the country amid the inclement weather conditions.

The flooding further affected Jamaica at its core with severe thunderstorms and heavy rainfall, devastating the major infrastructure. The Water Commission Office of Jamaica recorded destruction due to the floods and heavy rainfall, making it tough for the residents to get water.

The water supply has been disrupted by the flood-like situation in Jamaica and the excessive water has blocked the streets. A blockage disturbed pedestrians and vehicles across the country, making people change their route on the spot.

Further, earthquakes have also rocked Antigua and Barbuda several times and produced disruption across the island with tremors.

The situation has been posing a threat to the Caribbean region as wet weather warnings have been issued for countries such as Dominica, St Kitts and Nevis, and the Bahamas. Now, the coming five months are expected to remain tough for the countries as Hurricane Season 2024 is predicted hyperactive above the average with 15 to 24 named tropical storms and hurricanes.

The first tropical storm Alberto named for the Atlantic Hurricane Season 2024 has caused massive floods around the Americas region and Mexico. The situation is alarming for the Caribbean region as it is not tough for these countries to be affected severely by these activities.

Due to bad weather, the flights such as American Airlines, JetBlue have also been diverted to other countries from landing at their scheduled airports or countries.