Specialised Operation Branch seized ammunition in Grants Pen

An action taken by police that led to the discovery of illegal ammunition in the locality of Grants Pen in the Saint Andrew parish.

Jamaica: An action taken by the police officers that led to the discovery of illegal ammunition in the locality of Grants Pen in the Saint Andrew parish. The law enforcement department of the island nation shared information about the case which was conducted on the day time of Saturday, 27 July.

The operation led in the region of Grants Pen on the day left the police department with ten counts of illegal ammunition of 0.38 calibre. The action was taken by the officers assigned to the Specialised Operation Branch, who conducted an investigation in the area of the Saint Andrew parish of Jamaica and found the unauthorised item.

As per the disclosed information by the law enforcement authority about the ammunition seize in Grants Pen, the mission act was executed by the officers during the hours from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm on the day. It is mentioned that the responsible police officers were serving their duties in the region when the illegal item was discovered.

Reportedly, while the police officers were alert in the area and were conducting foot patrol across the neighbourhood, they spotted a group of individuals. It is said that the behaviour of the all-male individuals in the group was found unusual to the police officers, which aroused their suspicion. To confirm their doubt, the police officers on duty headed to the group of men to question them and take note of the situation.

As the party of police officers approached the group, the suspects observed them and got scattered. The individuals in the group started running in all directions to avoid the police officers and to escape the site. The police officers of the Specialised Operation Branch chased the suspect but were not able to catch them.

Reportedly, after the group of suspects fled from the site, the responsible team of police officers immediately launched an exercise and searched the locality around. During the search of the site in Grants Pen, the policemen were able to find a bottle that contained the ten counts of ammunition, which was unauthorised.

Straight after, the counts of illegal ammunition of 0.38 calibre were seized and taken to the police control. The police department conducted inquiries in relation to the seizure of illegal ammunition in Grants Pen. The investigation is active in the region, and law enforcement authorities are looking for the suspected individuals.