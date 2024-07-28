Negril disc jockey charged for physical assault on woman

Jamaica: The police department of Westmoreland parish laid charges over a male suspect who was arrested in the case of physical assault on a female victim in the locality of Negril. The accused is also facing the allegation of threatening the woman with a lethal weapon. The suspect was charged by the authorities after the interrogation on Friday, 26 July.

The accused in the case of physical assault on a woman in Negril, Jamaica, is identified by the police department, whose details are mentioned in the reports. The suspect is mentioned as a 40-year-old man and known by his documented name, Zavian Briscoe.

Zavian Briscoe is mentioned in the reports as local resident of a settlement along Red Ground in Negril, a town of the Westmoreland parish on the island. The suspect accused man in the ongoing case, works as a disc jockey in his field of occupation.

The information about the case of threatening and physical assault in Negril is shared by the corporate communications unit of the police force. It is mentioned by the authority that the incident took place in front of the house of the accused, where the woman was troubled.

As per the information shared, the unlawful act was rooted in the morning time of Wednesday, 24 July, around 10:40 am. It is said that the victim lady was walking along the road when she came near the house of the suspect and got attacked by the man.

It is alleged that the man came out with a gun in his hand and pointed it towards the victim. The woman was threatened by the unexpected approach of the suspect, who afterwards picked a metal road to harm the lady. The lady somehow managed to escape the scene by saving herself from the attacker.

Subsequently, a complaint was filed against the suspect, Zavian Briscoe, by the victim woman. The police department was informed about the act of gun threat and physical assault against the complainant in the locality of Negril. Immediately, the police officers took charge and arrested the accused man on the same day.

The investigation was launched, and the suspect was interrogated, after which he was officially charged by the police department for the allegations of crime. The accused was laid with charges for committed offences including possession of a prohibited weapon, assault at common law, and assault occasioning actual bodily harm.