Missing mentally ill man became victim of murder in Albert Town.

Jamaica: The police department of Trelawny parish of the island is investigating a case of murder in which a male victim was found lifeless in the locality of Albert Town. The dead body of the 45-year-old man was found by the police authority in the bushy area of the town on the morning time of Sunday, 28 July. The investigation in the case led the officers to arrest a male suspect who was accused of the crime.

The victim was found during an effort by the police officers to find him in the locality, as he was reported missing to the department. The victim of the murder case in Albert Town is mentioned as a mentally ill man, who was known by his documented name, Winzell Facey. Winzell Facey is identified as a resident of the same parish where he was found dead, but he lived in the locality of Dutchill, Jamaica.

As per the collected information about the Albert Town murder case, the suspect caught for the serious offence was also living in the same locality of Dutchill where the victim belonged. It is said that the mentally ill victim was missing from his house, after which his relatives filed a report to the police station. The police officers took action in the matter and started their efforts to find the missing man.

The clues collected from the investigation to find the missing man led the police officers to the locality of Dutchill in Trelawny. In the region, the police searched the bushy area and found the dead body of a man who was later identified to be a mentally ill man, Winzell Facey, who was reported missing. After finding the dead body in Albert Town, the murder cases were registered by the department, and the missing case was turned in the direction of search for the culprit of the fatal crime.

It is mentioned in the reports that the police officers took charge in the area after receiving the information of the dead body spotted at the place. The site of the discovery of the dead man was seized by the responding officers, after which the place was examined for the collection of the relevant evidence. The dead body was taken to the forensics for the post-mortem, and the inquiries were conducted by the officers.

The investigation helped the officers to find the culprit of the crime, who was arrested and taken to the Ulster Spring police station under custody. The accused man in the Albert Town murder case is identified as a resident of Saint Mary parish of Jamaica. The accused was already facing charges of one other murder case in which he was granted bail.

Reportedly, the suspect in the murder of the mentally ill man in Albert Town was living in the locality of Dutchill on the order of the court after he was refused to live in the Saint Mary parish during bail tenure. The police department is continuing the probing into the matter, and the interrogation is ongoing to take further steps in the case.