San Francique stabbing accused marked guilty by court.

Trinidad and Tobago: The ongoing case of murder by stabbing in a locality of San Francique was observed in the court, in which the final verdict was passed by the judge. The case was against a male suspect who was present in the court for the trial on Tuesday, 30 July. The accused man was pronounced guilty in the verdict by the court and sentenced to serve three years and six months imprisonment.

The case of murder by stabbing in San Francique, Trinidad, was reported in the year 2018. The accused is identified in the police reports by his official name called, Bryan Harripersad. Bryan Harripersad is a local resident of the town who was arrested in the case of killing his own brother in a fatal stabbing attack. The name of the deceased man in the case was disclosed to be Ricky Harripersad, who was not able to survive the wounds he got in the attack.

The San Francique murder by stabbing case, which took place on 30 January 2018, was presented in the court for the last statement against the accused man, which was heard by Justice Lisa Ramsumair Hinds. The man was presented in front of the judge with the charges of murder of his elder brother at his family house. The plea-deal agreement was finalised by the authority in the month of July this year with the help of the Director of Public Prosecutions.

It is mentioned that during his previous appearance in the court on Tuesday, 23 July, the accused was to plead guilty after hearing the argument and taking the evidence under consideration. During the final verdict, the judge also took note of the time that the accused spent in prison while the trials were proceeding. In the sentence of the man being guilty, he was given the punishment to spend another three years and six months in prison after cutting his time spent in jail.

As per the reports available on the stabbing murder case in San Francique, the fatality took place after a dispute between both brothers on the day. It is said that both brothers were drunk, after which they got involved in a confrontation. The dispute went aggressive which led to the killing eventually. It is disclosed that the victim brother accused the suspect of being involved with his wife sexually, after which he got attacked.

The accused man, Bryan Harripersad, got armed with a chopper and stabbed the victim which led to his death. The dead man was found with stabbing wounds on his neck and back. The police department was informed about the fatal act of murder in a house in San Francique, after which the investigation was launched, and the accused man was arrested.