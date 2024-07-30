03-year-old girl wounded in shooting of Laventille.

Trinidad and Tobago: The law protection authority received a report of a shooting incident in which a three-year-old girl became the victim in the locality of Laventille. The little victim of the unlawful act was with her father when the open firing was launched by an unknown assailant during the afternoon hours last week around 02:50 pm. The young girl was moved to the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex on Sunday, 28 July, for the paediatric facility.

It is disclosed that the victim girl of the shooting act in Laventille suffered an injury on her right hand on the day. The incident was recorder in the locality when the girl was on a walk along with her father in the area of Sogren Trace in Laventille, Trinidad. The father of the victim girl is mentioned as a 22-year-old man in the police reports.

As per the reports on the case of the open shooting in Laventille, when the father and daughter were walking along Sogren Trace, sudden explosions were heard. It is said that the act of shooting unexpectedly took place at the scene in which the firing was open in the direction where the victim girl and the father were present.

It is mentioned in the details that the father observed the shooting attack coming in his direction, after which he made an effort to save himself along with his daughter. The father started running to save the lives of both after which he found a shed to hide. As the shooting came to an end the father realised that his daughter got injured in the unlawful act.

The father checked her daughter and spotted an injury on her right hand, which was bleeding due to the wound of a gunshot. Straight after, the father took the victim and instantly headed towards the hospital for treatment of her daughter. The injured girl was taken to the Port of Spain General Hospital under medical observation.

In the hospital, the victim girl was helped by medical staff who examined her wound of gunshot and treated her. After the primary treatment, the victim girl was transferred to the paediatric facility at the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex. The police department was also updated about the case of a shooting on a three-year-old girl in Laventille. The investigation into the matter is ongoing.