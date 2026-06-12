Dominica records 4.5% economic growth in 2025: IMF

The IMF revealed that the growth was driven by a rebound in tourism and strong construction activity, with visitor arrivals surpassing pre-pandemic levels.

Dominica: A 4.5% growth is recorded for Dominica in 2025, as per the predication of the IMF. According to the statistics, the country has recorded a hike from 2024 when growth stood at 3.4%. This has come to light as Dominica’s next national budget presentation is all set to come.

The growth comes in the backdrop of a thumping hike in the tourism sector to an all time high. The visitor strength has exceeded the pre-pandemic levels. The total visitor count has increased by 13% with an 18% hike in stay-over tourists and 12% hike in cruise passengers. This has resulted in fuelling of both the economic activity as well as the foreign exchange reserves.

Along with this, the government's renewed commitment to the construction sector has borne fruit as well. Investment in both public and private construction has turned the capex count. Recent flagship projects like the Dominica Cable Car Project and Geothermal Energy Project have boosted the growth this way.

These collectively contribute to Dominica's larger mission of becoming the first climate-resilient nation in the Caribbean in addition to raising its GDP and employment sector.

However, some unbeaten challenges remain in sight. These include some out of control issues such as the geopolitical tensions and wars causing instability around the world. Recently, these tensions have soared the energy prices around the world which is significantly unhealthy for the economy not only of Dominica but around the globe.

Moreover, the perennial problem of climate change continues to eclipse the island’s growth in many ways. But the approach to this issue can be two pronged as it also contributes in repayment of the loans if addressed at global platforms.

So, in nutshell, to deal with the budget of the small island nation is not as easy. PM Skerrit’s continued resilient approach to this, helps tackle the problem better. In the similar tune, recent consultations concluded with engagements in Roseau and Portsmouth, where participants were invited to submit recommendations and priorities for the upcoming fiscal year.