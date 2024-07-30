Police found dead body of 62-year-old man in Barrackpore.

Trinidad and Tobago: One more death is recorded by the law enforcement department after the police officers found a dead body in the locality of Barrackpore. The dead victim is a 62-year-old man whose body was discovered and reported to the authorities during the early hours of Monday, 29 July, before dawn. The reason behind the death of the victim is not confirmed now, as the police department was not able to find any sign of violence over the body.

The senior citizen whose dead body was found by the police department in the area of Barrackpore was identified by the law enforcement unit. The man in his early sixties is mentioned in the police reports by his name in the document, which is disclosed to be Karran Paul Ragbir. The dead man, Karran Paul Ragbir, was a local resident of the town in Trinidad, who lived in a residence at South Oropouche Trace.

As per the disclosed information in the case of dead body finding, the dead victim of Barrackpore was a construction worker in his field of occupation. The dead body of the old man was found by the police officers in a bushy area off a track in the locality, which is near the home of the victim. It is disclosed that the old man was missing and was not seen by the relatives for almost two days.

It is mentioned in the reports that relatives of the deceased old man saw him last time alive on the morning of Saturday, 27 July, around 10:30 am. Karran Paul Ragbir was last met by a female relative who saw him emerging from a Kia van of white colour outside the family house. After that moment, the old man was not seen by anyone till his dead body was found and identified by the relatives. It is told to the police by relatives that the dead man was an alcoholic.

Reportedly, the officers from the Barrackpore police unit took action in the locality after getting notified about a death in the region. The police department was alerted about the dead body spotted in the bushy area of Barrackpore, after which the officer on duty took charge and headed to the mentioned location. The police officers arrived at the scene along with the district medical officer, and the crime scene was seized after the confirmation of the report.

At the site of the discovery of the dead body, the victim was found lying on the ground and was wearing jeans and a multi-coloured stripe jersey along with shoes of black and red colour. The body was examined by Dr Rajnarinesingh, after which the death was confirmed officially, and the dead man was ordered to be removed from the site. The dead body was taken to the Forensic Science Centre in Saint James for autopsy.

The crime scene of Barrackpore was taken over by a team of crime scene investigators, including WPC Samaroo and WPC Gilkes, who examined the site where the dead body was found and the relevant evidence was gathered. The police officers also found two hundred and forty one dollars from the place. The investigation is going on and the responding police officer are waiting for the autopsy reported to known the reason of death to give direction to the proceedings.