St. Kitts and Nevis Defence Force unveils new uniform on June 10’s 59th Anniversary

The new digital combat uniform was introduced during commemorations marking the 59th anniversary of the 1967 attempted insurrection.

St. Kitts and Nevis: A new digital combat uniform has been launched for St. Kitts and Nevis Defence Force on the occasion of the formal anniversary commemoration of the June 10, 1967 attempted insurrection.

Prime Minister Dr Terrance Drew addressed the force and said that the uniform will mark the commitment of the government towards the safety and security of the people of St. Kitts and Nevis. The event was held in Basseterre on June 10, 2026.

A military parade was conducted as a part of the celebration with ceremonial stops at key government locations along with public addresses by present dignitaries. In addition to this, the event emphasized professionalization of the Defence Force with the unveiling of the new digital uniform as a part of the modernization efforts.

The day marks a landmark event in the history of, island federation when the newly found democracy, with the first national hero His Excellency Robert Llewellyn Bradshaw in-charge, was attacked right in the heart. It honours the soldiers who defended Camp Springfield in 1967.

PM Drew remembered the day and complimented the nation saying, “We held strong and the lesson of that day has never left us. Although small, we are not weak, and our strength and character are not defined by our size, but our will and our commitment to this great country.”

He also appreciated the new uniform saying, “You look sharp, sharper and stronger. Your uniform is designed for real work.”

While boosting the force and reminding them of their duty he said, “You put on the memory of everyone who stood firm so that we could stand firm today. And you take up the unfinished duty, which is the duty of nation building. And that duty is real to guard our borders when no one is watching to hold this nation steady. To be the steady hand that people will come to depend on.”

In the end of his brief but significant address PM Drew said that the day acts as a pause for the country to recognize the laborious Defence forces and urged the nation “to look at the men and women of our esteemed Saint Kitts and Nevis Defence Force.”