Reduce carbon emissions to mitigate impacts of climate change on oceans: PM Roosevelt Skerrit  

Roseau, Dominica: Prime Minister Dr. Roosevelt Skerrit emphasized reducing carbon emissions as a proactive measure to mitigate the impacts of climate change on the oceans at the 9th Our Ocean Conference. He said that there is a need for more concrete actions and called the developed countries for the protection of marine reserves.

PM Skerrit attended the conference in Athens, Greece, on Tuesday, which is being held under the theme- “Our Ocean-An Ocean of Potential,’ and runs until tomorrow.” Addressing the issue of climate change, he said, ”Clearly, there is a crisis, and there is a need for urgent action. One of the important things that we have to do in the world, especially the developed world, is to reduce some carbon emissions. That’s the main cause.”

Emphasizing the issue of carbon emissions, he added that unless the world gets a very clear decision to reduce carbon emissions, then they’ll be speaking and talking in futility. This has led to the implementation of efficient steps, which could largely be helpful in protecting the rich biodiversity of the world’s oceans.

While thanking Greece, he said, ”The islands that are here already have the mercies of the developed world. We have been to many of these engagements, both at COP, and we commend the government of Greece for hosting this very important summit, this conference.”

He asserted that the small island developing states have been making efforts and taking action against the impact of climate change on the oceans and society, but actions should be taken out by the developed world as well.

PM Skerrit cited, ”But we need to see more concrete action taken. Everyone of us in these islands are taking action to mitigate against the impacts on our oceans, the impacts on our society by climate change. But more needs to be done by the developed world.”

He also took the opportunity to highlight Dominica’s efforts to preserve the marine environment through the recent establishment of the world’s first Sperm Whale Reserve, citing,” In Dominica’s case, for example, last year we declared the first sperm whale reserve in the world. First sperm whale reserve in the world.”

Prime Minister Skerrit also urged concrete action and advocacy from developed countries to mitigate the impact of climate change on the oceans. He outlined that more than 45% of Dominica is protected as forest reserve and about 40% of the sea space is protected as marine reserve.

He called for the protection of the land and said that everyone must respect the law of the land, noting, ”Interestingly, one of the marine reserves is located in a fishing village. And every one of the fishermen, every one of the residents in that community, respects the law of the land in protecting the marine reserve. So we are playing our part.”

The prime minister asserted that they speak about the problem, but don’t speak about the solutions to the problem. She said, ”But there needs to be more advocacy and more action taken. We speak about the problem, but sometimes we don’t speak about the solutions to the problem.”

PM Skerrit added, that there is a need for proper and efficient financing to put in place for the mitigation measures so that they can protect the rich biodiversity of the world’s oceans against challenges such as climate change, unsustainable fishing, and marine pollution.