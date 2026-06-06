Robbers Cut Through Roof, Disable Security Systems in Targeted Arima Store Heist

Police in Arima are investigating a burglary at a Cellular Planet Limited outlet where thieves cut through the roof, disabled alarms and stole TT$18,631 along with mobile accessories.

Trinidad and Tobago: A dramatic midnight break-in and theft took place at Cellular Planet Limited store after thieves cut through the roof of Arima Bmobile store in the intervening night of June 2 and 3 near the Arima Police Station in Trinidad. The stolen items included a substantial sum of TT$18,631, along with mobile phone accessories and other valuables taken from two mini-vaults, police confirmed.

According to the information, the thieves first disabled the vigilance mechanisms including both camera surveillance systems and alarm mechanisms. They then gained entry through the roof, where investigators later discovered a square-shaped opening that had been cut.

The robbers used a metal grinder to cut open two security vaults which allowed them to steal the cash and mobile phone accessories. However, they were unable to gain access to a separate vault containing mobile phones. In addition, several items that had been packed in crocus bags and prepared for transport were also reported missing.

The theft was first detected around 2:30 am, when security officers assigned to Amalgamated Security Services responded to an intruder alarm activated at the premises. Upon arrival, they discovered signs of a break-in and immediately contacted the police.

One of the most striking aspects of the incident is that the Arima Police Station is located just a short distance from the scene of the crime, yet the burglary was carried out and completed without any timely intervention.

The incident has raised concerns within the local community, with residents questioning possible lapses in security and expressing worries about increasing lawlessness in the area. Others have speculated that the theft may have involved insider knowledge, given that all security systems were breached and the location of the valuables appeared to have been specifically targeted.