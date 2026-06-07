Two arrested in Belize over murder of Belmopan Doctor

Hannah Foreman and Edwin Bethran Jr. face murder and firearms charges following the fatal shooting of Dr. Bonilla in Belmopan, which left the community shocked and grieving.

Belize: Two individuals were arrested and formally charged with the murder of Belmopan physician Dr. Naum Ulices Bonilla, on Thursday, June 4, ending the days of intensive investigative work. Both the individuals are expected to appear before the court for proceedings and sentencing.

The arrested individuals have been identified as 26-year-old Hannah Rebekah Foreman, a laboratory scientist, and 37-year-old Edwin Albert Bethran Jr., an electrician. Both are facing serious murder and firearms related charges.

According to police reports, both the accused were arrested on June 3, following the days of active investigation and were formally charged on Thursday, June 4, in connection with the fatal shooting of Belmopan physician Dr. Naum Ulices Bonilla.

The murder of the respected doctor sent shockwaves across Belize with many demanding justice. His tragic death stunned his family members, relatives, friends and residents who are still mourning his passing. The accident also generated an outpouring of grief from patients, friends and fellow healthcare professionals.

Earlier this week, many people gathered in the capital city for a candlelight vigil, demanding quick police response which forced officers to intensify their investigation that resulted in the arrest of the murderers.

Authorities have not released the full details regarding the motive behind the killing or the specific roles of the accused played in the crime, as investigators are awaiting their first court appearance to release any detail.

Reportedly, the case stems from the incident that took place on Friday, May 29, when the victim, identified as a 36-year-old physician, was driving his white Toyota Highlander along Ramirez Street in the Las Flores area of Belmopan.

The doctor executed a trip to drop his five-year-old daughter off at school when suddenly another white vehicle overtook him and blocked his path. An armed assailant then exited the vehicle and opened fire, discharging more than 10 bullets into the vehicle's direction.

Following the shooting, Dr. Bonilla lost control over his vehicle and crashed directly into a nearby home, which resulted in his death at the scene. His young daughter miraculously escaped physical harm but was left traumatised by the accident.

Initially both the accused individuals are expected to be arraigned before the Belmopan Magistrate’s Court, however due to the gravity of the crime, the case will be transferred to High Court of Belize for further criminal proceedings.