Dominica Featured in TravelPulse as Tourism Growth Surpasses Pre-Pandemic Levels

Dominica recorded strong tourism growth in 2025, with stayover arrivals rising 19% and cruise passenger numbers reaching their highest level in more than a decade, boosting economic activity across the island.

The Commonwealth of Dominica has been featured in TravelPulse due to its increase in tourist arrivals. An increase of 19% in stayover arrivals was witnessed last year, successfully surpassing pre-pandemic levels.

The numbers are still evolving rapidly as the first quarter of 2026 saw a 10% jump in the arrival rate. The number of total visitor arrivals were commendable with 496,635 tourists in 2025, representing a 15% increase annually.

Dominica welcomed 409,761 cruise passengers exhibiting a 23% surge over the previous season. This is the island’s strongest performance in cruise tourism in over a decade. Cruise tourism performance of the island has developed drastically since the last assessment done in 2011.

The hike in tourism performance of the island has infused approximately EC$405.5 M in direct tourist spending in the local economy. This has assisted in development of local agriculture, construction, and small businesses. Tourist spending is becoming a huge factor of increment in the country’s income.

The astonishing tourism positioning of the island is driven by the progressing development projects. One of Dominica’s most awaited tourism booster projects, Mono Cable Car is nearing its final phase with full structural completion expected by late 2026.

The world’s longest mono cable car will abbreviate the exhausting multi-hour trek into a scenic 20-minute ride from Roseau Valley to Boiling Lake. Another project that has largely contributed to the tourism performance of the island is the world’s first sperm whale reserve.



Dominica’s distinguished western waters provide a year-round shelter for resident sperm whale families. A 1,200 square kilometer Sperm Whale Reserve is being established along the west coast to shelter and protect the endangered species. A designated sperm whale reserve board is also formed to ensure tourism doesn’t disrupt their habitat and to regulate interactions.

The island is rapidly moving towards its major transformative era with advancements in the tourism sector. This leads to better employment opportunities, enhancements in local agriculture, industrial development and overall economic evolution. The rapidly growing tourism positioning of the island is not only benefitting Dominica but the Caribbean as a whole.