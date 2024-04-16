PM Roosevelt Skerrit to attend 9th Our Ocean Conference in Greece, deliver remarks

Prime Minister Dr Roosevelt Skerrit is all set to address the 9th “Our Ocean Conference,” which is scheduled to take place from April 16 to 17, 2024, in Athens, Greece.

Roseau, Dominica: Prime Minister Dr. Roosevelt Skerrit is all set to address the 9th “Our Ocean Conference,” which is scheduled to take place from April 16 to 17, 2024, in Athens, Greece. During his speech, he will deliver with an aim to call for cooperation between the international community for the strategic preservation of the ocean’s rich biodiversity.

The Our Ocean Conference will invite the heads of government, representatives of NGOs, and members of academia and civil society organizations to address the issues of climate change related to the ocean. It will be held under the theme- “Our Ocean- An Ocean of Potential”, and aims to discuss effective ways of enhancing the health of the world’s oceans.

Prime Minister Dr. Roosevelt Skerrit will deliver remarks at the opening of the conference and highlight the potential of Dominica towards climate change.

The conference will feature discussions and forums on several topics related to ocean preservation and pollution. The Blue Economy will also be emphasized during the meetings, where the leaders will shed light on strategic approaches toward its implementation.

In addition to that, several aspects of marine environments will also be part of the conference, where the attendees will discuss the threats to nature. The ways of protecting biodiversity loss will also be given paramount importance, and shared cooperation will be enhanced.

The problems caused by climate change and their effects on ocean life will also be focused on during the conference, where the ideas of protecting the environment will be shared. The leaders of the small island nations will focus on the impact of climate change on their countries and their citizens. They will also urge cooperation and collaboration against climate change so that the impact can be minimized.

The conference will also discuss the unstainable fishing practices which also caused ill effects for the health of the oceans across the globe. The leaders will give ideas for sustainable practices that could bring benefits to the preservation measures for oceans. Marine pollution will also be one of the highlight events for the conference.

In the absence of Prime Minister, Roland Royer- Minister of Agriculture of Dominica, will serve as acting Prime Minister.