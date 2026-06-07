Seven-year-old brutally killed during home invasion in Guyana, police launches investigation 

Police are investigating the killing of a seven-year-old boy during a home invasion in Zeelugt, while his elderly great-grandmother remains hospitalized with serious injuries following the attack.

Guyana: A seven-year-old boy, named Adriel Aftab Mohamed was brutally killed during a home invasion on Phase 3, Zeelugt, East Bank Essequibo, Guyana. According to the official reports, armed bandits broke into the house early morning on Friday, June 5, 2026 when the victim and his disabled great-grandmother were the only occupants at home.

Police noted that the boy was found motionless inside the residence at around 5:05 a.m. with a slash wound to his throat. His 71-year-old great grandmother was found injured nearby with a stab wound to her neck and she is said to be sexually assaulted by the Bandit.

They were immediately taken to the De Kinderen Regional Hospital, where Adrien was pronounced dead and the elderly woman was admitted in a stable condition but with serious wounds.

Police arrived at the scene after the incident was reported by the child’s father and they recovered a knife at the house, which is believed to be the murder weapon.

The detectives at the scene reviewed the CCTV footage from the area which captured a man lurking around the vicinity before the attack, it is supposed that he might be the suspect.

Police are conducting further investigations to uncover the tragedy and locate the suspect. Several people have already been questioned.

Dr Vidhya Persaud, Minister of Human Services and Social Security, visited the family of Adriel Mohamed in Zeelgut early this morning to offer condolences and words of comfort and support as they deal with the incruciating loss of a young child.

Altab Mohamed, the father of Adriel Mohamed noted that his son ‘meant everything’ to him. He further mentioned that he is separated from his wife and was at work when the tragedy happened.

Naseeb Mohamed, the great-uncle of the seven-year-old victim described the scene as ‘an absolute horror’ after visiting the home.

The incident has stunned the residents of the Zeelugt community and the brutal killing has left them in a shock.