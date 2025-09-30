UNGA 80: PM Drew strengthens global partnerships, pushes sustainability agenda  

On the sidelines of the 80th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA80) currently taking place in New York City, United States, Prime Minister of St Kitts and Nevis, Dr Terrance Drew held several key discussions and bilateral meets with leaders across the globe. The conversations focused majorly on strengthening ties and discussing renewable energy, economic cooperation, and access to international financing for small island developing states.

In addition, the Prime Minister delivered key remarks on climate resilience, sustainable development, healthcare and infrastructure developments. Government officials noted that Dr Drew’s engagements focused on securing a stronger partnership with different nations and to strengthen St Kitts and Nevis national development agenda.

Along with PM Terrance Drew, other members of his cabinet including Minister of Foreign Affairs, Dr Denzil Douglas, Minister of Sustainable Development, Dr Joyelle Clarke, Permanent Secretary in the Prime Minister’s office, Naeemah Hazelle and St Kitts and Nevis’ permanent representative to the United Nations, Mutryce Williams.

PM Terrance Drew had private lunch with Kamal Amakrane

On Day 1 of UNGA 80, Prime Minister Terrance Drew had a private lunch with Climate Envoy of the President of the UN General Assembly, Kamal Amakrane. The two of them discussed opportunities and initiatives to advance climate resilience of the small island state.

Dr Terrance Drew meets Secretary General of OIF

Dr Drew met with her excellency Louise Mushikiwabo, Secretary-General of the Organisation Internationale de la Francophonie (OIF). The two had discussion centred on creating stronger partnerships between St Kitts and Nevis and the OIF. The Prime Minister during his conversation also expressed his strong desire to become a member of the global Francophonie community.

PM Drew noted that St Kitts and Nevis was the first French colony in the Caribbean and the rich francophone history. The two had an exchange in their perspectives on how cultural ties can serve as a platform for deeper cooperation.

St Kitts and Nevis supports treaty to safeguard oceans

Prime Minister Terrance Drew officially extended its support at the UN treaty office about a landmark treaty which focuses on safeguarding nearly two thirds of the ocean that lies beyond any country's jurisdiction.

This agreement focuses on protecting the marine biodiversity, and creating marine protected areas, while also sharing ocean resources for benefits and advancing sustainably and environmental impacts.

PM Drew hosts breakfast

On day 2 of the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly, Prime Minister Terrance Drew hosted a breakfast with world renowned economist and UN SDG Advocate Professor Jeffrey Sachs, along with Lisa Sachs, the director of the Columbia Center on Sustainable Investment.

The meeting took place at the Permanent Mission of St Kitts and Nevis to the United Nations and focused on advancing the federation’s sustainable island state agenda.

PM Drew attends Climate Mobility Summit

Dr Drew later in the day also attended the Climate Mobility Summit which was hosted by the Global Center for Climate Mobility during the UN General Assembly High Level week. Dr Drew was present as a co-chair at the event alongside leaders from Tuvalu, Sao Tomé and Príncipe, Palau, and Australia.

Present at the event, he delivered a powerful call for justice and an urgent global action on climate induced displacement. He specifically focused on the rising challenges that the small island developing states face with each passing year.

Dr Drew and Dr Douglas meets Foreign Minister of Austria

Prime Minister Terrance Drew along with Foreign Minister Dr Denzil Douglas held a bilateral meeting with the Foreign Minister of Austria, Beate Meini Reisinger. They together discussed on deepening connections between the two countries and exploring new areas of partnership between St Kitts and Nevis and Austria.

PM Drew co-chairs Plenary Meeting of General Assembly

On day 3 of UNGA80, Prime Minister Drew co-chaired a high-level plenary meeting of the General Assembly alongside Dr David Moinina Sengeh, the Chief Minister and Head of the Government of Sierra Leone. This session was held under the theme “World Programme of Action for Youth at 30: Accelerating Global Progress through Intergenerational Collaboration.”

PM Drew calls for Stronger Global health systems

As the lead head for CARICOM’s lead head for Human Resource Development, Health and HIV/AIDS delivered a powerful statement on behalf of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) at the United Nations Headquarters on September 25th. The Prime Minister highlighted the threat of non-communicable disease specially for SIDS. He emphasized on the challenges faced and therefore called the international community to establish financing mechanisms for NCDs, including catalytic funds, debt for health swaps. He also called for an equitable and easy access to medicines for NCD prevention.

He highlighted that the government of the Caribbean nations have already taken bold steps to prevent the same and strengthen their healthcare system.

“Without bold decisions today, the world will not meet the 2030 target of reducing premature NCD deaths by one-third,” Prime Minister Drew stated.

PM Drew meets Prime Minister of Luxembourg and Netherlands

Along with the Minister for Foreign Affairs, Dr Denzil Douglas, Prime Minister Terrance Drew held a bilateral meeting along with the Prime Minister of Luxembourg, Luc Frieden. The leaders of the two nations had discussions focused not just on strengthening ties but to explore further investment opportunities and collaborate on common areas of interest.

PM Drew also met the Prime Minister of Netherlands, Dick Schoof during his time at the UNGA80. With his Netherland’s counterpart, Dr Drew discussed his views on food security, trade, tourism. They two leaders also discussed for an cooperation on border control and the fight against organized crime.

Dr Terrance Drew meets Canadian secretary of state for International Development

A bilateral discussion with Randeep Sarai, Canada’s Secretary of State for International Development focused on strengthening ties between St Kitts and Nevis, CARICOM and Canada, while building on longstanding partnerships in areas such as renewable energy, food security, infrastructure and climate resilience.

Dr Drew during this meet also expressed his appreciation for Canada’s tremendous contributions for the support extended for the development of the wider Caribbean. .

PM Drew congratulates PM Gonsalves over book launch

During the UNGA80 a special event was held by Prime Minister of Saint Vincent and Grenadines, Ralph Gonsalves for the launch of his book titled ‘Regional Integration in our Caribbean’.

PM Drew along with other CARICOM leaders congratulated PM Ralph Gonsalves for this contribution to Caribbean literature. The event also focused on key discussions on regional integration and shared views for overall development.

PM Drew participates in roundtable engagement

On September 26th, 2025, Prime Minister Dr Terrrance Drew participated in a candid roundtable engagement session with emerging leaders from the Future Leaders Programme at the Columbia University’s School of International and Public Affairs.

This session was organised by Professor Janik Radon and provided a unique opportunity for a dialogue on the St Kitts and Nevis ambitious Sustainable Island State Agenda (SISA), climate Change, Africa Caribbean (SKN) relations and the role of United Nations.