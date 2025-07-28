Associates Times Associates Times: West Indies and Caribbean News Online
Spicemas Calypso Finals Set: Here Are the 10 Artists Competing for the Crown

These calypsonians were the top performers among the twenty semi-finalists at the July 27th event.

Written by Amara Campbell

Published On 2025-07-28 09:46:53

Grenada: The power packed semifinals of the much-anticipated Melody Papitette Calypso Monarch Competition have concluded with the announcement of 10 finalists for the final night during Dimanche Gras, set for August 10, 2025, at the National Stadium in Queen’s Park.  

After a series of semi-final performances held at Progress Park, the field has been narrowed to these talented artists: 

  • Big J 
  • Cox 
  • I Am G 
  • N Ma Pain 
  • Prince Charlton 
  • Rootsman Kelly 
  • Shamak 
  • Sherrine 
  • Scholar 
  • Valene Nedd 

These calypsonians stood out among the twenty semi-finalists who performed on July 27th semifinals event. Their compelling lyrics and electrifying stage presence made them to earn their spot in the finals.  

The finals of the event are to take place during Dimanche Grass on August 10-11 at the National Stadium. The tickets for the same are on sale with prices starting from EC$50 (early bird) and EC$65 (Regular).  

The competition which is an annual celebration is a promising event delivering dynamic performances blended with the power of traditional calypso music. With experts and rising voices in the final list, the finale nigh is expected to deliver an unforgettable experience to those attending the night.  

The Melody Papitette Calypso Monarch is notably one of Grenada’s most coveted cultural honours which carries significant importance and influence in the entertainment industry. Winners often use their platform to shed light on ongoing issues through their lyrics and musical prowess. 

The hype for this event is already very high with stadiums filled out for the semifinals. The finals are expected to be even more energetic and crowded.  

The other semi-finalists who were left behind to enter the finals are:

  • Sheldon Douglas (Sheldon) – Kaiso Classique 
  • Samantha Dickson (Royalty) – Kaiso Classique 
  • Sean Niles (Sour Serpent) – Kaiso Classique 
  • Edison Francis (Teacher Eddie) – Kaiso Bards 2.0 
  • Georgia Mc Intyre (Messenger) – Kaiso Bards 2.0 
  • Andy Purcell (Lakay) – Kaiso Bards 
  • Finley Jeffrey (Scholar) – Kaiso Bards (Note: finalist) 
  • Sherrine Francis (Sherrine) – Kaiso Bards (Note: finalist) 
  • Charlton Charles (Prince Charlton) – Kaiso Bards (Note: finalist) 
  • Germaine Simon (Super Star) – Kaiso Bards 
  • Cheryl Antoine (Lady Cherry) – Kaiso Bards 
  • Jerry Baptiste (Simple Jerry) – Kaiso Bards 
  • Anthony Darius (Young Sound) – North West Brigade 

