Spicemas Calypso Finals Set: Here Are the 10 Artists Competing for the Crown

Grenada: The power packed semifinals of the much-anticipated Melody Papitette Calypso Monarch Competition have concluded with the announcement of 10 finalists for the final night during Dimanche Gras, set for August 10, 2025, at the National Stadium in Queen’s Park.

After a series of semi-final performances held at Progress Park, the field has been narrowed to these talented artists:

Big J

Cox

I Am G

N Ma Pain

Prince Charlton

Rootsman Kelly

Shamak

Sherrine

Scholar

Valene Nedd

These calypsonians stood out among the twenty semi-finalists who performed on July 27th semifinals event. Their compelling lyrics and electrifying stage presence made them to earn their spot in the finals.

The finals of the event are to take place during Dimanche Grass on August 10-11 at the National Stadium. The tickets for the same are on sale with prices starting from EC$50 (early bird) and EC$65 (Regular).

The competition which is an annual celebration is a promising event delivering dynamic performances blended with the power of traditional calypso music. With experts and rising voices in the final list, the finale nigh is expected to deliver an unforgettable experience to those attending the night.

The Melody Papitette Calypso Monarch is notably one of Grenada’s most coveted cultural honours which carries significant importance and influence in the entertainment industry. Winners often use their platform to shed light on ongoing issues through their lyrics and musical prowess.

The hype for this event is already very high with stadiums filled out for the semifinals. The finals are expected to be even more energetic and crowded.

