St Kitts Music Festival 2025: Vybz Kartel to perform on second day

St Kitts and Nevis: The final lineup of the artists for the much-anticipated St Kitts Music Festival is officially released, outlining the performers for each night. A three-day festival is slated to be commenced on June 26, 2025, and will run through June 28, 2025, aiming to celebrate the local musical heritage.

Around 27 artists will perform at St Kitts Music Festival and entertain the audience who will attend the event from across the globe. Three nights will feature non-stop music, pure energy and legendary moments, aiming to enhance the tourism sector and promote cultural richness of St Kitts and Nevis.

Artist Line-up announced for St Kitts Music Festival 2025

On Thursday, January 26, 2025, the artistes who will perform in the festival will include Jamaican dancehall star Shenseea, Signal Band, Trilla-G, Patrice Roberts, Yung Bredda, Kes the Band, Akaii U Sweet, Tabap, Kollision Band and Honeybees String Band.

On the first day, the artistes will perform and enhance the experience of the attendees who are music lovers and seeking to immerse in the cultural richness of St Kitts and Nevis. They will explore the country, taste authentic cuisine and create new memories with hotspot destinations.

On the second day, Vybz Kartel will make headlines in St Kitts Music Festival by performing for the first time in the country. He will be joined by Barrington Levy, Spice, John Vinci, Chronic Law, Dejour, St Kitts Steel Orchestra, DJ Tero, IDeli Napi and Collin Wyatt.

The second day is considered to be a massive showdown due to the presence of Vybz Kartel who is known as one of the biggest dancehall sensations.

On the last day, June 28, 2025, artistes such as Jennifer Hudson, Ayra Starr, Romain Virgo, Christopher Martin, Abena Amory, Virgil Hodge and Nicholas Branker will grace the stage of St Kitts Music Festival.

How to get your tickets for St Kitts Music Festival 2025

The tickets will be available at the official site of St Kitts Music Festival as Early Bird Special will be made available until March 15, 2025, with the general admission. The VIP and VVIP Tickets will be available at regular prices.