Three days left for much anticipated Dominica Labour Party’s Delegates’ Conference

Roseau, Dominica: Three days are left for the staging of the much-anticipated Dominica Labour Party’s Delegates’ Conference which is scheduled for Sunday. Under the theme- “A legacy of commitment- a future of hope,” the conference will discuss past achievements, the resilience journey and the future vision of progress.

The conference will be led by Prime Minister Dr Roosevelt Skerrit and attended by distinguished guests including Prime Minister - Philip J Pierre of Saint Lucia and Dickon Mitchell of Grenada. The delegates will also shed light on potential collaboration and the ways to enhance the unity and togetherness among the three countries.

In the conference, the Dominica Labour Party is also expected to announce Prime Minister Dr Roosevelt Skerrit as the unopposed leader on November 10, 2024, in Vieille Case. The attendees will talk about the past achievements and resilient growth of the country over the years, providing support and benefits to the people of Dominica.

During the conference, a new constitution for the Dominica Labour Party will also be reviewed and adopted for other functioning. It will provide a proper framework for how the party will operate all its agendas and work for the betterment of the society.

In addition to that, Dominica Labour Party is also expected to receive new flag during the conference. Besides this, several matters of concern will be discussed during the meeting where PM Pierre and PM Mitchell will also highlight potential collaboration between the countries.

The conference will shed light on the journey of Dominica after Hurricane Maria and how they handled the economic haul due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Further, the discussion will also feature the “Yes We Care” programme where the party will talk about their steps in providing a safety net for children at risk.

The investment in agriculture, infrastructure and education will be highlighted during the conference and PM Skerrit will also announce his vision for the future.





