PM Terrance Drew visits construction site of MRI building

St Kitts and Nevis: Prime Minister Dr Terrance Drew analyzed the progress of the construction of the MRI building on Tuesday morning. The building is expected to be completed by August 2025, and the MRI machine will be installed to serve as a state-of-the-art piece of medical equipment that will be used to diagnose diseases.

He expressed delight and said that the services of the MRI will empower the health sector of St Kitts and Nevis, offering enhanced and quality healthcare deliveries to the citizens. PM Drew was accompanied by Attorney General Garth Wilkin who also provided an update on the construction of the machine building.

The MRI services will commence this year as PM Drew announced the month for the completion of the construction of the building. He said that the machine will bring new hopes in the healthcare sector, creating new opportunities for local professionals and enhance medical infrastructure of St Kitts and Nevis.

With the commencement of the operations of MRI machine, it will be the first publicly owned and most advanced MRI in the country. PM Drew noted that this will enable St Kitts and Nevis to foster healthcare services as with this people will no longer have to go to the biomedical centre which is located at the monkey farm.

The MRI machine will use imaging to diagnose diseases and play a vital role in the early detection and management of chronic conditions. It will ultimately improve health outcomes for the people of St Kitts and Nevis and has been creating a number of construction jobs.

Prime Minister Dr Drew expressed delight with the progress of the project will be affordable for all as it will enhance the infrastructural development of St Kitts and Nevis. He said that there is a need to upgrade healthcare services from patient care to nursing, featuring the increased supply of prescription medication to more advanced equipment.