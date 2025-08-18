Hurricane Erin turns into major hurricane, Bahamas on alert

An alert has been issued for the Bahamas as the Category 4 hurricane moves east of its southern side.

Caribbean: Hurricane Erin has rapidly turned into a major hurricane and the east coast of the Caribbean alongside Bahamas are under high alert. It is expanding to an incredible 600 miles wide as the wind speed is exceeding 12 mph, stretching the storm field for hundreds of miles.

The alert has also been issued for the Bahamas as the Category 4 Hurricane is now located east of its southern side. A Tropical Storm Warning remains in effect for the Southeast Bahamas and the Turks and Caicos Islands. The islands will include Inagua, Mayaguana, Acklins, Crooked Island, Samana Cay, Long Cay, and the Turks and Caicos Islands.

As per the Meteorology, the centre of Hurricane Erin was located near latitude 22.8 degrees north and longitude 70.2 degrees west, or about 105 miles North-northeast of Grand Turk, Turks and Caicos Islands, 180 miles East of Mayaguana, 285 miles Southeast of San Salvador and 485 miles Southeast of New Providence.

Hurricane Erin is moving toward the northwest near 13 miles-per-hour. A gradual turn to the north is expected later today and on Tuesday. On the forecast track, the center of Erin is expected to pass to the east of the Southeast Bahamas today and move between Bermuda and the east coast of the United States by the middle of next week.

Maximum sustained winds are near 130 miles-per-hour with higher gusts. Erin is a Category 4 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale. Some additional strengthening is expected today. Even though some weakening is forecast to begin tonight, Erin will remain a dangerous major hurricane through the middle of this week.

Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 80 miles from the center and tropical Storm force winds extend outward up to 230 miles from the center. Residents in the Southeast Bahamas and the Turks and Caicos Islands are now experiencing Tropical Storm conditions as the outer bands from Erin pass over these islands.