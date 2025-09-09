Grenada: Former Security officer Raymond Samuel found dead, Investigations launched  

Police reports indicate that officer was found dead inside a vehicle and pronounced deceased at the scene by a doctor, before being taken to a nearby mortuary.

Grenada: The Grenada Police Force has launched an investigation into the death of retired police officer, Raymond Samuel, who died on 7th September in Hope City, St Andrew.

As per police reports, Samuel, a 61-year-old resident of Mt Horne was found dead inside a vehicle. He was subsequently pronounced dead at the scene by a medical doctor, and his body was transported to a nearby mortuary.

A postmortem will now be conducted over the dead’s body to determine the exact cause of his death. Police officials have also held one person in custody in relation to the incident to carry out further investigations.

Earlier, he was reported missing to which authorities launched a probe and found his dead body later along with his white Terios. Following his death, locals have been citing their opinions and demanding a thorough probe.

A user named Rupert Blache wrote, “Hope beach is a popular beach if he was missing since Friday.....how come his body was only discovered today Sunday....that ain't making sense....where is his vehicle...I would like to see the results of the autopsy.”

Another user named Barbara Williams said, “Well who said anything about crime? There can be so many reasons for his disappearance. Some people need to come off social media!”