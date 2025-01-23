Dr Denzil Douglas welcomes Ambassador of Peru to St Kitts and Nevis

St Kitts and Nevis: Dr Denzil Douglas, Minister of Foreign Affairs welcomed Ambassador of Peru, Gustavo Felipe Jose Lembeke Hoyle to St Kitts and Nevis on January 21, 2025. He discussed diplomatic ties and potential collaborations between the two countries, aiming to strengthen their relations.

Ambassador Hoyle paid a courtesy call and extended gratitude to the Foreign Ministry for their warm greetings and reception on his arrival. The dialogues were exchanged on several matters of concern related to multilateralism and bilateral cooperation. Both diplomatic leaders also shed light on the partnerships that will enhance their contribution to political and economic growth in both countries.

During the meeting, Minister Douglas also highlighted the commitment of the government in establishing various mechanisms such as technical agreements and strategic programming. Both discussed potential collaborations with the help of Peru’s multilateral initiatives with an intent to bolster cooperation with CARICOM.

The leaders have also discussed several other critical matters including natural disaster risk prevention and food security. The aim is to enhance collaboration on the sustainable agenda of St Kitts and Nevis as they are also targeting management and other mechanism through trade agreements.

Minister Dr Douglas also hailed Peru’s proactive engagement and stated that they have contributed greatly for the upliftment of the small island states. He said that mutual collaborations could be enhanced with enhanced training for diplomatic ties and promotion of the cultural heritage.

Dr Douglas called it promising avenue and noted that the meeting can be enhanced pathway for friendly relations between St Kitts and Nevis and Peru. He also asked both counties to focus on shared priorities and added that there is also need for regional and bilateral growth in the future with strategic management and innovative approach for diplomacy.

Minister Douglas also asserted that the partnership would bring new opportunities for the younger generation in their education and local business sector, ultimately leading to economic growth.