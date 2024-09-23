PM Terrance Drew arrives in New York for UNGA 79, meets diaspora

After reaching New York, PM Drew first met with the people at the Kittitians and Nevisians Association (KANA)’s 10th annual Independence Breakfast.

St Kitts and Nevis: Prime Minister Dr Terrance Drew arrived in New York with his delegation to attend the 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA 79) on Saturday night. He participated in a series of events including interaction with the foreign nationals of St Kitts and Nevis and other diplomatic discussions.

After reaching New York, PM Drew first met with the people at the Kittitians and Nevisians Association (KANA)’s 10th annual Independence Breakfast. During the meeting, they talked about the development at St Kitts and Nevis and other concerns related to the lives of the nationals residing in the country.

He also presented awards to four distinguished nationals such as Euriel Williams, Avril Francis, Eustace Queeley, and Aubrey Webster for their service to St Kitts and Nevis. The prime minister noted that it was always a pleasure to interact with the nationals who are residing in the foreign lands and working for the Federation.

Secondly, he paid a courtesy call to the Secretary General of the United Nations- António Guterres on Sunday afternoon and discussed issues related to the small island nation. PM Terrance Drew added that climate change is the biggest issue at this point of time and the developed world should come forward to tackle these challenges.

The meeting also featured a discussion about the significance of the Small Island Developing States such as St Kitts and Nevis. The interaction also shed light on the impact of climate change on the small states and their survival.

He also brought attention of the UN Secretary General towards the Multidimensional Vulnerability Index (MVI), and the need for concessional funding.

In addition to that, he also engaged with nationals of St Kitts and Nevis at the Independence Diaspora Dialogue on Sunday. This was his second meeting with the people in New York where he discussed various topics of national interest with the people.

He emphasized the critical role of the diaspora in the national development of St Kitts and Nevis and encouraged them to continue contributing to the progress. PM Drew expressed delight and said that they can also contribute to the development of the nation even while residing abroad.

PM Drew also highlighted that the last three guest speakers at the Prime Minister’s Independence Lecture Series came from the diaspora, underscoring their commitment to their active involvement in nation-building.

He also chanted a slogan and asserted that they can create an even better St Kitts and Nevis.