Trinidad: Man dies after alleged assault by son in Barrackpore

Trinidad and Tobago: A 64-year old man, Ramesh Lalbeharry, died on Tuesday, January 6, 2026 at the San Fernando General Hospital after he was severely beaten by his son at their home in Hassanali Trace South, Lower Barrackpore. The incident took place during a dispute over a cigarette. The assault left serious injuries and eventually led to his death.

According to police reports, the family was at home on New Year’s Eve, December 31, 2025, when the incident occurred. Police said that an argument broke out between Lalbeharry and his son Brandon Lalbeharry, also known as Tony or Goldie. During the dispute, Brandon allegedly attacked a father with a pellet gun.

Police reports state that Lalbeharry sustained severe internal injuries which included broken ribs, damaged shoulders, face and brain. After the reported assault, Lalbeharry stayed at home for two days. He was taken to the hospital where it was found that his condition had deteriorated. He died of his injuries soon after.

Police also said that Lalbeharry’s wife, Nimmi, gave false information to the hospital staff. She said that her husband fell from a coconut tree, which was a lie to protect their son. Some other family members who were present do not want to give statements to the police. They include Nargis Boodram (sister-in-law), Ramnarine Boodram (nephew), Sunita Hosein (cousin-in-law), and Yash Boodram (nephew).

Locals are asking police authorities to also charge Lalbeharry’s wife, Nimmi, for giving false statements. Cassilina Kelshell said on Facebook, “Miss minni I hope you too are faced with negligence and manslaughter charges. You are equally as guilty if not worse for raising and protecting a vicious monster like him. I know mothers like you oh too well.”

The investigations remain ongoing as police are now dealing with it as a homicide case. It is a developing story.