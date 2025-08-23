CPL 2025 Live score: Trinbago Knight Riders loses third wicket

Tropical Storm Invest 97L to hit parts of Caribbean this weekend
Trinbago Knigt Riders lost third wicket. The 10th match of CPL 2025 features a clash between Saint Lucia Kings and Trinbago Knight Riders.
CPL 2025: Live coverage
As the Caribbean Premier League 2025 heads into its next thrilling encounter, the Saint Lucia Kings will play against the Trinbago Knight Riders at the Darren Sammy National Cricket Stadium. Stay tuned with Associates Times for live updates, scores and commentary.
August 23, 2025 at 11:57 PM
Kieron Pollard smashed fiery six on the ball of Roston Chase in the 12th over and took the total of the team to 89 runs. On the first ball of the 12th over, he gets half-forward and he straight down the ground for a cracking six.
The 12th over conceded 8 runs for the team, consisting of one six and two singles. The current run rate of the team is 7.42.
August 23, 2025 at 11:50 PM
In the 11th over, Trinbago Knight Riders lost its third wicket of Colin Munro who fell short of seven runs to complete his half-century in the game. After the wicket, the score of the team is at 78 runs.
After the powerplay, there has been a quiet phase of the team with the frontline spinners of Saint Lucia Kings bowling in tandem. Trinbago Knight Riders are now considered in a bit of trouble.
August 23, 2025 at 11:45 PM
Colin Munro who is rotating the strike for his team is nearing the completion of his century of the evening. He is currently playing at 43 runs off 28 balls after the completion of the 10th over.
The team conceded 4 runs from 10th over with four singles and Munro is well supported by skipper Nicholas Pooran. The score of the team is 77/2.
August 23, 2025 at 11:40 PM
After the powerplay, the game has slowed down for Trinbago Knight Riders as there was no shots and a fall of wicket. The team lost the second wicket as Keacy Carty was dismissed by Roston Chase on the 9 runs off 12 balls. The players of Saint Lucia Kings are pumped up as he got catch out and provided edge to them.
The eighth over has also remained slow as they conceded only five runs with wicket. The ninth over started with a fiery four of Nicholas Pooran who went for a boundary on the deep fine leg.
As of now, the score of Trinbago Knight Riders is at 73 runs after the completion of nine overs. In the ninth over, the team conceded only six runs with one four and 2 singles.
August 23, 2025 at 11:30 PM
The powerplay for Trinbago Knight Riders ended with 59 runs with one four from the bat of Keacy Carty to Roston chase in the sixth over. The over conceded six runs with one four and 2 singles.
August 23, 2025 at 11:22 PM
After the required momentum, the Trinbago Knight Riders lost their first wicket as Alex Hales is dismissed at 10 runs off 8 balls on the ball of David Wiese. Now, the score of the team is 52 runs and the Keacy Carty walks out to bat at number 3rd and tried to gain momentum for the team in the fifth over.
The current run rate of the team is 10.9 which is quite satisfactory. The fifth over conceded five runs with five singles.
August 23, 2025 at 11:19 PM
In the fourth over, Colin Munro smashed fiery six on the ball of Oshane Thomas who tried to sliding the ball into the leg stump. Cokin Munro with deep square leg in place used his wrists and whits it up and over the fielder in the deep for a six.
He further ended the over a classy four and conceded 16 runs in the over. Two wides were also given on the last ball of the over, considering a positive start for Trinbago Knight Riders. With this, the score is 47 runs.
August 23, 2025 at 11:15 PM
Colin Munro of Trinbago Knight Riders smashed four classy boundaries in the third over of the 2025 CPL. The over conceded 17 runs with four fours and one single, taking the total of the game to 31 runs.
He hit the boundary to Khary Pierry who tried every length, but failed to stop Munro in the over. He is currently playing at 20 runs off 11 balls.
August 23, 2025 at 11:10 PM
Alex hales smashed another four for Trinbago Knight Riders in the second over by throwing his bat at this length ball and thrashes it through backward point for a cracking boundary.
With the shiot, the total of the team is at 14 runs as the over conceded 9 runs as Alex Hales hit another boundary of the over on the last ball. He hit the boundary to Keon Gaston and placed it excellently so that it could passed through the covers.
August 23, 2025 at 11:06 PM
Colin Munroo and Alex Hales have opened the match and conceded five runs for Trinbago Knight Riders in the first over of the 2025 CPL. The over featured two doubles one single and two dot balls.
It all starts with the surface!— CPL T20 (@CPL) August 23, 2025
🌱 The Match 10 Pitch Check is in – will it be a batter’s paradise or a bowler’s dream? 🔥
#CPL25 #CricketPlayedLouder#BiggestPartyInSport #SLKvTKR #Betexc pic.twitter.com/JfeR0LKKpS
August 23, 2025 at 10:55 PM
In the 10th match of the 2025 Caribbean Premier League, Saint Lucia won the toss and decided to bow first against Trinbago Knight Riders. As per the pitch report, the side of the batting first can put up a big score and smash it all around the ground as the surface is rock hard with a few cracks and while there could be a hint of inconsistent bounce.
Skipper of Trinbago Knight Riders, Nicholas Pooran added that the team will play properly and try to won the matches. Saint Lucia Kings Skipper, David Wiese said that they will bowl first as they want to see how it plays and took look to chase down a target.
It’s toss time! 🪙 Powered by Sky365.— CPL T20 (@CPL) August 23, 2025
Kings won the toss and elected to bowl first. #CPL25 #CricketPlayedLouder#BiggestPartyInSport #SLKvTKR#sky365 pic.twitter.com/wGz7yJ3Zum