Guyana: Youth killed in suspected reprisal attack related to Nicholas Narine

A young man, who is said to be a close ally of Rafeal Bollers was found dead this morning in Agricola.

Guyana: A young men whose identity remains unknown has been killed in what is believed to be a reprisal attack this morning in Agricola, East Bank Demerara, Guyana.

According to early reports the victim is said to be allegedly related to Rafael Bollers, who is wanted for the fatal shooting of Nicholas Narine in the same community on June 9th, 2025. Today's shooting which is believed to be a retaliatory act is currently being investigated by the Guyana police. A video is also getting viral all across the internet showing the dead's body crowded by locals taking pictures and videos.

