‘With Love’ by Meghan Markle fails to win audiences' love

The series did not receive the reception Markle expected, with viewers consistently criticizing it for various errors.

Meghan Markle’s hyped Netflix series ‘With Love’ receives wide criticism from audience around the globe. Some say that the eight-episode series is a replica of Pamela Anderson’s show, while others highlight it as a ‘Boring’ production.

The American Lifestyle series is shot near to Meghan’s California home. She rented a similar property down the street of Montecito. The show focus majorly on the Duchess of Sussex’s sharing DIY tips, recipes, gardening tips and more. Meghan greets guests in the series and serves them with what she loves.

The series surely didn’t receive what Meghan Markle would have expected as viewers continuously criticize it for different errors. The audience claims that the show, which was meant to feature Meghan’s lifestyle and how she manages her home, has itself been shot at a different location from his house.

Meghan received the most backlash for her controversial statement in which she claimed that her last name is Sussex. Fans expressed that she was trying to reduce a royal title to last name.

A user named Joey Barnard wrote on Facebook, “‘With love’ is such a wrong title because what we’ve seen is lack of love to her family of origin, mocking the loving queen, naming & shaming the royal family while Harry’s grandfather, the Duke, was at death’s door. No love demonstrated anywhere! Yes clinging to Harry, but that demonstrates an insecure or possessive type of love, that is framed in lies, destruction etc. No love.”

"Meghan is a mean girl and is not respectful to English people she knew what she was getting into. I will never support her by watching her she is nothing special. She is a narcissist,” wrote another user on Facebook.

While Meghan is being highly criticized by most of the viewers, her fans didn’t missed a chance to stand in her support, by actively highlighting all the positive aspects from the series.

Tiria Allsopp wrote, “act is, it’s amazing and will be a Super Success for Meghan and Netflix.”

Heather McKenzie Stuart wrote, “They say, a way to a man's heart is through his stomach, no wonder Harry won't go back to the palace, Meghan is a good cook by the look of it!”