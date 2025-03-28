Watch: Vybz Kartel’s Energetic Arrival in Bahamas for ‘The Evolution’ Concert

Kartel joined the band and started dancing in excitement as it was his first concert in the Bahamas in 15 years.

Nassau, Bahamas: World Boss, Vybz Kartel received a warm welcome as he landed in the Bahamas for his show scheduled for Saturday, 29th March. As he stepped out of the airport, he was welcomed with a band and performers dancing and cheering for him.

Kartel, joined in the band and started dancing in excitement and happiness as it was after 15 years, that he was coming back to the Bahamas for his concert. Vybz grooved on the music and performed some of his signature steps. He gave an energetic performance in a white tee and black pants, suited well with a brown sling bag.

After his performance he left the venue after shaking hands with members of media. The excited Kartel went viral across the internet as Bahamians expressed their delight over his performance.

A user in response to Kartel’s performance wrote, “They could never make me hate you. Fully active.”

Another user named Kenny wrote, “If happy was a person jah know bless up yuhself world boss.”

Dubbed as ‘The Evolution Concert’ the event holds significant importance for Kartel and his fans as it marks the singer’s effort towards making a revolutionary comeback following a long break due to his imprisonment.

The concert will take place at Clifford Park and starts at 8:00PM. Apart from Vybz Kartel, many other renowned stars in the music industry will be attending the concert and share the stage along with Kartel.

The event is hosted by the International Events and Productions, and they just recently shared a glimpse of the proposed management plan for the concert, building up hype among the attendees.

“We come together to celebrate the journey, the music, and the impact of @vybzkartel!It’s going to be something special,” they wrote while sharing the design.

The tickets for the big concert are still on sale and can be purchased online through International Events and Productions.