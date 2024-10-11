Antigua and Barbuda: Two cruise ships opened 2024/2025 winter season

The cruise season 2024/2025 has been launched in Antigua and Barbuda with the arrival of Celebrity Summit which is the first ship of the Celebrity Cruises.

Antigua and Barbuda: Two cruise calls have opened the winter season 2024/2025 in Antigua and Barbuda on Tuesday from the Celebrity cruise liners. While welcoming thousands of passengers, Antigua Cruise Port buzzed with tourists who arrived from different foreign countries.

The cruise season 2024/2025 has been launched in Antigua and Barbuda with the arrival of Celebrity Summit which is the first ship of the Celebrity Cruises. While docking at Cruise Port, thousands of passengers and crew explored the stunning beaches and natural landscape of the small island nation.

Passengers with packed tour hired local taxi drivers and tour guides to have the enhanced exposure to the hotspots in Antigua and Barbuda. While roaming around the streets of the country, the tourists brought souvenirs from the local shops and ate authentic cuisine which is popular for being one of a kind.

The second cruise ship- Rhapsody of the Seas arrived at Heritage Quay Port on Thursday, bringing over thousands of passengers in one day. The travellers explored all the treasures at the shopping complex, offering business to the local and small business holders. The complex offers wide arrays of duty-free shopping and the scenic views of St John’s Harbour.

The cruise passengers were also welcomed and greeted with the dance performance and the melodic sounds of the steel pan- a traditional instrument of the Caribbean.

Cruise in Antigua and Barbuda

Antigua and Barbuda is one of the renowned destinations for cruise ships, welcoming half a million passengers on the Cruise Port in the last season. In the cruise season 2023/2024, two massive ships including Celebrity Beyond and Norwegian Sky docked at the port, bringing over 4,000 passengers.

For the first time, Antigua Cruise Port welcomed Carnival Venezia which brought “Fun Italian Style” cruising in St John’s. The nation was the first in the Caribbean to welcome the style of the cruise with the arrival of 1,401 crew members in February 2024.

In February 2024, the country welcomed 83,389 passengers with a total of 48 calls and in March, the industry in Antigua and Barbuda was boomed by 78 cruise calls, welcoming 141,000 passengers.

In March 2024, six cruise vessels bringing 9,570 tourists arrived in St John’s due to which, the cruise arrivals reached the mark of 400,000 visitors for one season. The six ships including Seabourn Quest Marella Voyager, Britannia and Norwegian Viva, Sea Dreamer and Royal Clipper docked at Heritage Quay and Falmouth Harbour Port.

Antigua Cruise Port Transformation

The government of Antigua and Barbuda has been investing hard on the transformation of the Cruise Port to accommodate massive ships. Starting in 2019, phase 1 of the project with the redevelopment and modernization of the port, aiming to welcome giant ships.

In the first phase, the 700-foot pier was constructed with a capacity to accommodate the largest ships in the industry. The first phase was completed in 2020 and due to this, the cruise port welcomed 372 ship calls in 2023.

The second phase of the development started in May 2024, featuring the construction of the state-of-the-art cruise terminal, spanning 650 square feet at the fifth berth. With the facility, the homeporting of the ships will be enhanced, consisting of the pickup and drop off areas of guests.

In the construction, the Antigua Day Club will also include proper access to a pool, bars, restaurants and a stage for entertainment for the passengers. The exclusive oasis with great food, cocktails, music and other offerings will be provided.

Benefits for Small Entrepreneurs

The cruise industry is essential and one of the main drivers of the economy in the Caribbean region, assisting the small business holders and street vendors. The diverse range of tourists visit during the season and provide exceptional exposure to the local offerings of Antigua and Barbuda, marking beneficial time for small entrepreneurs.

Even the transformation of Antigua Cruise Port is also benefiting directly the construction workers and other shop owners. Hence, the arrival of the cruise ship is seen as the chance to create a market for locals and generate substantial income for the people working in the industry.

Prime Minister Gaston Browne also shared optimism about the cruise season 2024/2025 and stated that they are looking forward to the booming season with the arrival of giant vessels.