CARICOM to deploy Election Observation Mission in Trinidad and Tobago for 2025 general elections

Trinidad and Tobago: The election observation mission will be deployed in Trinidad and Tobago to oversee the operations and the conducts of the general elections scheduled to be held in August 2025. The outgoing Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley extended the invitation to CARICOM and stated that the move is to promote the contest of free and fair elections.

The invitation through correspondence, which was sent on December 11, 2024, was part of the “Draft Elections and Boundaries Commission Order 2024”. The order was passed in the parliament on December 9, 2024, by PM Dr Rowley who announced that they would invite a delegation from CARICOM to visit Trinidad and Tobago during the general elections.

The CARICOM Secretary General, Dr Carla Barnett CBE accepted the invitation on January 13, 2025, through the correspondence and decided to visit Trinidad and Tobago to overview the proceedings of the election.

Dr Carla Barnett expressed delight in accepting the invitation and noted that they work to enhance the democratic structure of the region. She emphasized the need for fair and free election stating that the CARICOM Secretariat is fully prepared and will soon deploy a team of a CARICOM Election Observation Team to Trinidad and Tobago.

The team will visit the country after receiving official information of the contest of the election as they are making proper administrative arrangements. Dr Barnett added that they will support the government of Trinidad and Tobago and all other member states of the CARICOM that will hold elections in 2025.

With proper collaboration, they will work to foster the rule of law, and good governance within the Caribbean community. Dr Barnett noted, “They will do best of their abilities.”

Trinidad and Tobago is undergoing election turmoil recently due to the announcement of the resignation of PM Keith Rowley before the completion of his tenure. He also decided not to contest the elections in 2025.

However, opposition leader, Kamla Persad criticized the decision by saying that he ran away as he was afraid of running the country. She also condemned PNM for their steps such as implementation of State of Emergency (SOE) and noted that these measures ruined the positive culture of Trinidad and Tobago.