Basseterre and Taipei establish sister city partnership, Strengthening SKN–Taiwan ties  

Basseterre and Taipei have officially signed agreement formalizing cooperation between the two and officially becoming sister cities, a historic milestone for the people of St Kitts and Nevis and the Republic of China.

The signed an agreement now sets the stage for an enhanced cooperation between the two nations. Prime Minister Dr Terrance Drew hailed this partnership as ‘both historic and timely’ emphasizing that the sister city agreement will open new areas of engagement for both the nations.

He emphasized that this initiative will not just expand people-to-people exchanges but will also support shared goals in areas such as innovation, youth development, tourism and urban growth.

“This agreement strengthens cooperation, expands cultural and educational exchanges, and creates new opportunities for the people of both cities,” Prime Minister Drew said.

Following the agreement signing ceremony, PM Drew held a bilateral meeting with President Dr. Lai Ching-te of the Republic of China (Taiwan), reaffirming the more than four decades of friendship and cooperation between the two nations. During this meeting both leaders reflected on the historic and unwavering support that the two nations shared on democracy, mutual respect and people centred development.

Prime Minister Drew during this meeting highlighted how Taiwan has transformed the lives of Kittitian and Nevisian students who came to study in the country’s leading universities, particularly those in Taipei and Tainan.

“Taiwan continues to invest in our people in profound ways. The scholarships and training opportunities given to our young citizens are shaping the future of our nation,” PM Drew said.

Both the leaders during this meeting also reviewed the ongoing collaborative projects, including the advancement in healthcare. Prime Minister Terrance Drew further highlighted that St Kitts and Nevis is proud in adopting Taiwan’s bilingual 2030 goal as part of their own national development agenda.

The leaders also discussed the advancements in healthcare, including the recent advancements in the sector. PM Drew stressed the importance of training, development and telemedicine and outlined them as crucial efforts for the nation’s broader healthcare modernization efforts.

PM Drew will currently be staying in the country and will be having several key meetings focused on improving ties between the two nations and strengthening bilateral cooperation.