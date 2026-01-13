Saint Lucia Cabinet approves MOU to accept third country national from US

Speaking at the New Year’s address, Prime Minister Philip J. Pierre said the agreement is non-binding, creates no automatic obligation, triggers no immediate action and does not change US visa policy for Saint Lucians.

Castries, Saint Lucia: The Cabinet of Ministers approved a Memorandum of Understanding between the government of Saint Lucia and the United States to accept the potential transfer of certain third country nationals who are currently residing in the US.

Speaking at the New Year’s address, PM Philip J. Pierre noted that the agreement is non-binding, creates no automatic obligation and does not trigger any immediate action. He said that there are no changes to US visa policy for Saint Lucians.

He said that the government of Saint Lucia is committed to diplomacy, sovereignty and CARICOM’s vision of the Caribbean as a zone of peace. PM Pierre added, “The MOU establishes a framework for cooperation and does not trigger any immediate transfer and future engagements.”

He added that the MOU is orderly, transparent, and consistent in the laws, policies and national interests of Saint Lucia. PM Pierre said that no agreement has been signed yet and no details are available and he will provide all relevant and applicable information to the citizens of the country.

PM Pierre added that he expects that there will be those who are supportive and those who are against providing such support to the US, but he asked that citizens should rest assured that he will always put the people first.

PM Pierre, “He will act in the best interest of the people of our beloved country, no matter how difficult decisions may be.”

About the visa policy, PM Pierre noted that as of today, there has been no information given to the government of Saint Lucia regarding any changes in the United States’ visa policy for Saint Lucians wishing to travel to the United States.

He said that the stability is best secured through dialogue, diplomacy and respect for established international norms. PM Pierre added that they will continue to work with their regional partners to safeguard the Caribbean as a zone of peace.