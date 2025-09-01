Guyana’s 2025 Elections: Everything you need to know

While these elections are crucial to shaping Guyana's future, voters are reminded to stay alert and informed.

Guyana: Today marks a historic day for the people of Guyana as they head to polling stations to cast their ballots and elect a new president and national assembly for the next five years. The 2025 elections will be covered live on Associates Times for the people of Guyana, with a comprehensive coverage of the events as they unfold.

While these elections play a significant role in deciding the future of Guyana, Voters need to stay precautious of a few details as they head to polling stations. Here is what you need to keep in mind.

Polling Details

Voting hours: The polls will remain open from 6:00am to 6:00pm. ;

Eligibility: All citizens aged 18 or over who are registered on the Official List of Electors are eligible to vote

Identification: Voters must present valid photo ID. A National Identification Card is preferred

Polling Stations: GECOM has established 2,970 polling stations nationwide

Here is the document for the complete list of polling stations.

Major Political Parties and Leaders competing for Guyana’s 2025 General and Regional Elections

People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) – Leader: President Dr. Irfaan Ali (incumbent, seeking re-election)

The ruling party, contesting all 10 regions.

People’s National Congress Reform (PNCR) / APNU – Leader: Aubrey Norton (APNU’s presidential candidate)

The main opposition coalition (PNCR under APNU) contests all 10 regions.

Alliance For Change (AFC) – Leader: Nigel Hughes

AFC, previously allied with APNU, is contesting all 10 regions independently.

We Invest in Nationhood (WIN) – Leader: Azruddin Mohamed

A new party (in coalition with ANUG), contesting all 10 regions.

Forward Guyana Movement (FGM) – Leader: Amanza Walton-Desir

A coalition of smaller parties, contesting 7 regions.

Assembly for Liberty and Prosperity (ALP) – Leader: Simona Broomes

A new party, contesting in 6 regions.

Polling Day Guidelines

To ensure that the General Elections are conducted smoothly, the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) has advised voters to adhere to follow certain rules and regulations and co-ordinate with the authorities to ensure a smooth election process.

No Phones and Recording: All voters must turn off their mobile phones and cameras before they enter the polling booth. Anyone seen breaking the rule will have to face serious consequences.

Check In and Inking: Voters must present their voting IDs to the polling station, in order to cast their votes and must also get their fingers dipped in the indelible ink to mark that they have casted their vote.

Polling Agents and Security: Every polling station will have dedicated party agents and police officers to oversee the process and maintain order.

No Campaigning nearby the polling booth: Parties are urged to stop any political campaigning or displaying party banners around polling stations. Voters should avoid wearing or bringing party paraphernalia as well.

No Alcohol or Gifts: Distribution of Alcohol, Drugs or gifts is strictly prohibited and is banned throughout the election day across all districts. Anyone caught bribing or coercing voters will face criminal charges.

Observation and International Monitoring

CARICOM (CEOM): A 10-member delegation led by Josephine Tamai has arrived in Guyana to observe the General Elections. They will take care of the entire process to ensure compliance with democratic standards.

Commonwealth Observer Group: An 11-member commonwealth team, led by Mrs. Fekitamoeloa Katoa has been deployed, who will observe the opening, voting, counting and results.

Organization of American States (OAS): The OAS has sent a 27-person Electoral Observation Mission, which is led by the former Jamaican Prime Minister Bruce Golding.

European Union (EU): Chief Observer Robert Biedron has lead the EU election observation mission. The team includes 9 member.

Carter Center: The Carter Center has launched an international observation mission. A four member core team began arriving on June 30 with experts and observers joining as the election day approached. They will also issue a report on the overall integrity of the elections.