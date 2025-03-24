Trinidad and Tobago: Susan Maicoo, Singer of ‘Trini Christmas is the Best,’ Dies at 62

Trinidad and Tobago: Renowned singer, Susan Maicoo who was widely lauded for her contributions to Parang music, died at the age of 62 on Sunday, her relatives confirmed. The singing sensation behind Christmas music was struggling with several health issues since February.

Maicoo, was notably suffering from an infection and was admitted to the San Fernando General Hospital for a six week treatment. She was taken to the hospital on 11th February and discharged from the hospital on 14th March, once she started feeling well.

According to the information shared by her husband, Maicoo was experiencing severe pain in her back and abdomen after which she was taken to the hospital for her checkup and on medical team's advice she was admitted. She was also taken for a CT scan, which revealed that she has gained sepsis due to which her lungs, gallbladder, liver and intestines were severely affected.

Her last CT Scan reports before discharge showed all her organs had started working back to normal and have responded well to the treatment. Her husband also emphasized that Maicoo was infection free when she was discharged and also expressed his gratitude towards all the wishes they received while she was undergoing treatment.

“Our family wishes to thank everyone for the love, support and prayers over this period,” her husband noted after she was discharged from the hospital.

As of now, no statement by her family had been made over her death, it is to be noted that Maicoo was residing at one of her children’s house in Port of Spain, where she was receiving outpatient care.

As she stayed on bed for more than 6 weeks, it was being advised to Maicoo to undergo physiotherapy so she could regain her mobility. Her husband previously mentioned that she was undergoing two types of physiotherapy including one focused on improving her mobility and another for her chest, to improve her lungs and breathing, as it was her one of the most affected organs from pneumonia and fluid.

Susan Maicoo was a Fyzabad based Parang singer and was widely known for her work especially for songs titled, “Trini Christmas is the Best” and “Daisy Gone”. She was also a retired teacher at Union Presbyterian Primary School, Siparia.

Following her death her fans and netizens expressed their condolences in their wishes for her

A user named Pamela Ramsay wrote, “Just heard the news about Susan Maicoo's passing and I'm still in shock. She was an incredible talent, and her music will live on in our hearts. So sad, condolences to the entire family, I love all of her songs.”

Another user Indira Pooran wrote, “Condolences to the family. Your legacy will live on through the beautiful music you sang. Two of my all-time favourites for Christmas are ‘Trini Christmas is de best’ and ‘Where Daisy Gone.’ Your songs are what revives me and my childhood memories during the Christmas season. You definitely impacted in me. ‘Trini Christmas is de best’ is also in the voices of my students for every Christmas.”