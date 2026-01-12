Saint Lucia set to begin construction of Hewanorra International Airport terminal building

PM Pierre said that the projects will create jobs and unlock growth for the infrastructural growth, aiming to modernize ports and airports.

Saint Lucia will begin construction of the Hewanorra International Airport terminal building in the coming months of the year 2026. Speaking in his New Year’s address, PM Philip J. Pierre said the project will improve connectivity across the country.

On the infrastructure part, PM Pierre also shed light on the upcoming and ongoing projects that will be taking shape in 2026. He said that the upgrade of the Sir Julian R Hunte Highway will commence in Saint Lucia, enhancing growth and economy of the country.

Further, the rehabilitation of Berth 4 at Port Castries is also scheduled to start soon in Saint Lucia. The housing developments at Talvern and Rock Hall will take place in the country, making it the most effective sector for the development of the climate-resilient infrastructure.

In addition to that, the construction of the Vieux Fort Administrative Complex is also scheduled to start in the coming days. It is aiming to improve access, connectivity and other sectors that improve economic growth in Saint Lucia.

Infrastructure is known as the cornerstone of their development strategy and PM Philip J Pierre noted that they are working to enhance roads, bridges, water systems, housing projects and transport facilities. All these things are aimed at improving the systems and economic systems of the island nation.

PM Pierre said that the projects will create jobs and unlock growth for the infrastructural growth, aiming to modernize ports and airports. “These all things are aimed at strengthening climate resilience and ensuring that development reaches communities that have long been neglected for too long.”

Further, he also shed light on the upcoming plans for the healthcare and education sector in Saint Lucia. PM Pierre said that the condition of St Jude Hospital will improve the healthcare sector in the country and improve the national health system. The hospital will be commissioned in 2026 and will start receiving patients.

On the other hand, work will also commence on the fifth finger of the OKEU Hospital, aiming to expand the wellness centres and innovation in the delivery of the healthcare facilities.

PM Pierre said that they have built and upgraded health facilities, strengthening primary care, expanding wellness centres and increasing access to screening and treatment for chronic illness.

On the education sector, PM Pierre noted that the sector will continue to be the main driver for transformative change and poverty reduction. He said that they will work for the modernization of the system by increasing the use of technology in schools, creating more smart classrooms and expanding the reach of technical, vocational, special and universal early childhood education.