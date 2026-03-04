Jamaica to host Caribbean Premier League again as new franchise approved

Jamaica will host Caribbean Premier League matches for the first time in seven years, with games set to be played at Sabina Park in 2026.

Caribbean: Jamaica is all set to return to the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) with its new franchise in August 2026. The country will host some of the matches of the tournament after returning for the first time in seven years.

The announcement was made by Jamaica’s Sports Minister Olivia Grange who said that the new franchise is being approved by the Cabinet. It will make the country return to the tournament with a team as well as with a venue in the 2026 season.

Jamaica last hosted a CPL match in 2019 when their team named the Jamaica Tallawahs played their final home game at Sabina Park. Sports Minister Grange noted that this is a great pleasure to host the CPL matches once again as it will enhance their tourism appeal and sporting structure during the summer season.

The new arrangements are coming in collaboration between the Ministry of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sports and the Ministry of Tourism. They noted that the move will also enhance the potential of the youngsters in cricket and provide them with new opportunities to explore in the sport.

In addition to that, the planning is being done to enhance the presence of Jamaica across the globe with the help of the tournament. The Sports Minister added that they are elated that the games will be held in the country as their independence season will also be in full swing during the summer, attracting more visitors who are also cricket lovers.

The Ministry of Tourism has also planned to extend the celebratory period and the diaspora will come to Jamaica to enjoy the independence celebration, the grand gala and the Caribbean Premier League. The tournament will benefit the country and the ministry will be promoting the brand Jamaica, destination Jamaica and the new franchise holders.

The return of CPL to Jamaica will mark a great event for the sporting community of the country as it will enhance the new wave of energy for their urban tourism strategy. The events will showcase fresh experiences, vibrant city offerings and even more compelling reasons for visitors to choose Jamaica as their destination.