Ricky Davao dies at 63, Fans mourn

Filipino actor and director, Ricky Davao known for his iconic roles in Mula Sa Puso and Bongbong at Kris has died at the age of 63, Viva entertainments confirmed in a social media post. The actor died on 1st May, and was notably suffering from a chronic illness, however his family and friends never disclosed the exact reason of his death or illness.

Davao was well known face in the Philippine entertainment industry and his death has acted as a shocking news for his fans who now mourn his death on social media and remembers his legacy. Davao gave several captivating performances over his almost 5 decades long career beginning in 1978. His last feature was in Sinagtala and Sosyal Climbers released this year.

Davao’s personal life was a little chaos for him as he married Jackie Lou Blanco but later separated with her after three children's. They raised their children together; however, their fans were delighted and shocked to see both of them together as husband and wife after their appearance as a couple in “I can see you: Alternate” drama.

His career has nothing short of a legacy with hundreds of movies, web series, drama, serials, theatre and more. He has also received several awards for his performances on screen and has been highly honoured in the Filipino film industry.

Fans mourn the death of Ricky Davao

Since his death his fans are mourning him and recalling him for his iconic on-screen charm.

A user named Hann M Bimoreday while extending his condolences through social media wrote, “Rest in peace, Ricky Davao. Your contributions to the film industry will never be forgotten. You inspired a generation of actors and directors, and your memory will continue to inspire future generations.”

Another user wrote, “Eternal Rest Grant Unto him o Lord and let perpetual light shine upon him and may the soul of the faithful departed through the mercy of God may he rest in peace amen condolences to the family that just lost a loved one.”