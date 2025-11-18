PM Kamla assures T&T won't be used for Military strikes against Venezuela

The Prime Minister assured that the country will not be used for military strikes against Venezuela and emphasized its sovereignty.

Prime Minister Kamla Persad Bissessar has assured that Trinidad and Tobago will not be used by US to launch any sort of military strikes or attacks against the people of Venezuela. She made this statement while responding to former Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley’s statements which emphasized on PM Kamla’s handling of the nation.

Dr Keith Rowley slammed PM Kamla over T&Ts position in the United States and Venezuela’s tensions. During this news conference held at Rowley’s Glencoe home, he raised concerns and cited criticism on the ongoing situation.

The acting foreign and CARICOM affairs minister Barry Padarath and Works and Infrastructure Minister Jearlean John had also taken a turn on Rowley. PM Kamla Persad, however during her media briefing said that there is nothing to be concerned about.

“As a citizen, he has a democratic right to express his opinions. However, the facts remain,” PM Kamla Persad stressed.

She further highlighted that during his tenure, Rowley signed an updated SOFA last year, which required Trinidad and Tobago to cooperate with the US military in their training exercises in the region. She further acknowledged that the US has never requested the use of Trinidad and Tobago’s territory to launch and attacks against the people of Venezuela.

“Trinidad and Tobago territory will NOT be used to launch any attacks against the people of Venezuela. Trinidad and Tobago is a sovereign state and does not blindly follow the US or any bloc such as Caricom,” PM Kamla Persad said.

While making these statements, Prime Minister Kamla Persad also emphasized on how Trinidad and Tobago had been suffering under the weight of drug and gun trafficking. She then clarified that T&T will never shy away from partnering with international partners to confront people over this and tackle this rising issue.

“Trinidad and Tobago will NOT participate in any act that will bring harm to the Venezuelan people. We continue to have peaceful relations with the people of Venezuela,” The prime minister said while ending her statement.