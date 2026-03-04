PM Terrance Drew thanks attendees after successful CARICOM meeting

PM Terrance Drew expressed gratitude to CARICOM leaders, officials, and the people of St. Kitts and Nevis for their support in hosting the 50th Heads of Government meeting.

St. Kitts and Nevis: Prime Minister Dr Terrance Drew extended gratitude to the Heads of the Government of CARICOM following the successful hosting of the 50th Meeting of the Conference of Heads of Government of the Caribbean Community.

He first expressed sincere gratitude to his fellow Heads of Government and their distinguished delegations for their presence, partnership, and steadfast commitment to advancing the mission of the Caribbean Community.

He also offered special thanks to the Secretary-General, Carla Barnett, and the dedicated team of the CARICOM Secretariat, whose guidance, coordination, and institutional leadership were instrumental in the success of our deliberations and the seamless execution of this historic gathering.

PM Dr Drew also extended appreciation to our special invited guests and partners whose presence enriched the discussions and strengthened the bridges between the Community and the wider world.

“I acknowledge the invaluable contribution of the Honourable Dr. Denzil Douglas, Minister of Foreign Affairs, for his diplomatic stewardship and unwavering commitment to regional engagement.”

He also extended sincere gratitude to Premier and the Nevis Island Administration for graciously hosting colleagues in Nevis, reflecting the unity and cooperation that define our Federation.

He commended the leadership of their security services, including Commissioner Sutton and Commander Sutton, whose professionalism ensured a secure and orderly environment throughout the proceedings.

Special recognition is also given to the Chair of the Organizing Committee, Cabinet Secretary Dr. Marcus Natta, along with my Cabinet colleagues, the Prime Minister’s Office, and the entire organizing team whose discipline and attention to detail upheld the highest standards of excellence.

He further extended gratitude to hotel partners and staff, whose hospitality showcased the warmth and service excellence of our people.

Finally, he thanked the people of St Kitts and Nevis. He said that their patience, support, and national pride made it possible for the Federation to host this milestone moment in CARICOM’s journey.

Together, he said that they have demonstrated that small states, united in purpose, can host the region with dignity, professionalism, and vision.