West Indies Cricket Team’s Departure from India Delayed Amid Middle East Tensions

The West Indies senior men’s cricket team remains in India after the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup due to airspace restrictions caused by rising tensions in the Middle East, with officials confirming all players are safe.

The West Indies Senior Men’s Cricket Team’s departure from India has been delayed due to escalating tensions within the middle east. The team was supposed to depart shortly after the end of their campaign in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup being held in India. The information of delaying in departure was shared by the team officials in their official social media platforms on 2 March 2026.

The officials mentioned that delay in the departure is due to current international airspace restrictions from the recent military activities from the gulf region. Major flight corridors connecting Asia, the Middle East, Europe, and the Caribbean modified their schedules for safety reasons.

Also, these changes in the airlines lead to cancellations, rescheduling and extending the layovers for the travelers which also affects West Indies Senior Men’s Cricket team, coaching staff, and support personnel departure.

Cricket West Indies also mentioned they are actively collaborating and interacts with the International Cricket Council, government authorities, and airline partners to arrange the safest and earliest travel options for the the West Indies cricket team and support staff.

The Officials said that their main and top priority is making sure of the safety and well being of everyone involved. Right now the team still resides in India and officials also mention that all the team members are reported safe and in good health.

Additionally, the organization praised and expressed their gratitude towards the fans, families, and all stakeholders for having patience and understanding during the time of tensions in the gulf region.

The West Indies last match was at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata where they clashed with India for the final match of Super Eight. In the match they scored 195/4, Shai Hope captain of the West Indies team scored (32), Roston Chase (40), Shimron Hetmyer (27) and an unbroken 76 run stand between Jason Holder (37) and Rovman Powell (37) concluded the total score of the West Indies team.

Notably, India chased the target with four balls to spare, and Suryakumar Yadav led the Indian Cricket Team. After the Match the West Indies Cricket team had to depart for the Caribbean but due in tension in the east the arrangement got delayed.

CWI is constantly following up the situation and will provide details after confirming all the travel arrangements will be done.