Grenada Youth MP Amanda Japal-George Suspended Over Alleged Political Activity 

Grenada: NNP Youth Parliamentarian Amanda Japal-George has been suspended for violating the rules of youth parliament. The decision was taken under section 10 which outlines that Youth Parliamentarians should not engage in active politics.

However, there are reports that George was involved in politics actively, while no solid proof has yet been released. Which has resulted in an online controversy between political leaders, as they raise their voices in support of George. As per the laws, upon swearing in youth parliamentarians are presented with the rules. Once they are involved in the youth parliament, they can’t be involved in frontline politics.

As this controversy regarding George’s suspension stirred across internet, opposition leader Emmalin Pierre came out to her support stating the suspension ‘unjustified’. Pierre stated the suspension as an attack on young people as they voted her into the office.

“The suspension of Youth Parliamentarian Amanda Japal- George, who was elected with over 90% of the votes- is unacceptable, unjustified, and pure political victimization. This is not just an attack on Amanda, it is an attack on the young people of St. Andrew Southeast who exercised their democratic right and voted her into office. Silencing the voice of our youth is silencing the future of our nation, and we cannot and will not stand idly by and look on,” Emmalin Pierre noted.

Jay Alexander a Youth Ambassador from St George, however cited an unbiased opinion calling George a fun person to work with, while also highlighting that she was involved in active politics which is against the rules for a youth parliamentarian “I met Mrs. Amanda Japal-George in the Youth Parliament in 2022. She’s a fun person to work with, and I wish her the very best in her political career.”

“Once they’re involved in the Youth Parliament, they can’t be involved in frontline politics, as we see with Mrs. Japal-George. There are rules and once broken there will be consequences. So all this noise about “Victimization” and using the situation to gain political mileage is very misleading,” she added.

While George didn’t respond to her suspension directly, she shared a post on her social media yesterday on her birthday highlighting how the past year was challenging for her, which indicates that she may have been upset from her suspension.

“I don’t normally write posts like these, but this past year has been one of the most challenging chapters of my journey. As I celebrate another birthday, I can’t help but reflect,” She wrote.

Netizens in response have cited their opinions on social media through comments and posts with some emphasizing that George should have refrained from participating in active politics, while others argued that she was a prominent youth leader.

A user named Theresa Wilson said, “If NNP really sees the value of this young lady she should of been given a senatorial appointment after the two resignations how can you have your caretaker in youth parliament. She deserves much more, and a senator appointment would suit her. In my opinion she is on a senior level and can be a candidate for general elections make it make sense.”

Another user named Dr Joslyn Peters stated, “Her self-declaration as the caretaker puts her in violation of the Youth Parliament agreement. This clearly contradicts the established rules of Youth Parliament. She must refrain from imposing her political views on the other members, as this undermines collaborative spirit and the integrity of discussions.”

Patrice Greaves, another Facebook user said, “You cannot be wrong and strong. You were given an opportunity to resign. You refused to resign. You cannot eat your cake and have it.”