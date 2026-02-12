PM Mia Mottley receives congratulations from Caribbean leaders on election victory

Barbados: The Caribbean Heads of government extended wishes to Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley of Barbados on her election victory for the third consecutive term. From PM Dr Terrance Drew to PM Dr Roosevelt Skerrit, the congratulatory messages were sent to BLP (Barbados Labour Party) and Mia Mottley.

On February 11, 2026, BLP (Barbados Labour Party) won 30 out of 30 parliamentary seats and returned back to power. PM Dr Drew extended warmest congratulations to Prime Minister Mia Mottley and the Barbados Labour Party on their successful election victory.

He said, “This outcome reflects the confidence of the people of Barbados in your leadership and vision. We commend your continued dedication to advancing the interests of your nation and to strengthening unity within the Caribbean Community (CARICOM).”

PM Drew said that they look forward to deepening the strong and enduring ties between the two countries and to continued collaboration within CARICOM, in the spirit of friendship, mutual respect, and shared progress.

PM Dr Roosevelt Skerrit also extended warm congratulations to PM Mia Mottley and BLP on the election victory. He said that the people of Barbados have once again placed their trust in their leadership and your ability to guide the country forward during a time that calls for steady hands and bold thinking.

He said that here in Dominica, they value the strong friendship between the two nations and he said he looks forward to continuing our work to strengthen our region. “Wishing you success as you begin this new term in office.”

PM Andrew Holness also extended congratulations to PM Mottley on behalf of the government and people of Jamaica on her re-election and historic third term. He said that Jamaica remains committed to strengthening our partnership as we continue to work together in advancing our shared regional priorities.

“I look forward to deepening our collaboration and cooperation within CARICOM,” said the prime minister.

PM Gaston Browne also extended congratulations to his sister Mia on a resounding win in the elections.

President Irfaan Ali of Guyana also extended heartfelt congratulations to Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley of Barbados on her emphatic and historic victory in yesterday’s general elections.

He said that in sweeping the polls with commanding authority, Prime Minister Mottley and the Barbados Labour Party have once again earned the renewed trust and confidence of the people of Barbados.

A third successive mandate and a clean sweep of all 30 seats speak to how much her leadership and that of her party resonated in the homes, hearts, and hopes of the Barbadian people. He said that Guyana looks forward with renewed optimism to strengthening the fraternal bonds that unite these two nations. He said that their shared history and common aspirations form a sturdy bridge across the Caribbean.