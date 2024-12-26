Former Footballer Jernya Oscar of Antigua dies in accident

According to the reports, 23-year-old Oscar and two others were seen standing together beside their vehicles with an intent to exchange information about the minor collision and small incident that happened on the street.

Antigua and Barbuda: A renowned former footballer Jernya Oscar of Antigua and Barbuda died in a road accident in Florida, United States. The incident happened on December 16, 2024, on interstate 95 near Atlantic Boulevard in Pompano Beach at the Florida Highway Patrol.

According to the reports, 23-year-old Oscar and two others were seen standing together beside their vehicles with an intent to exchange information about the minor collision and small incident that happened on the street.

In the middle of their discussion, they were harshly hit by another car at the moment, causing major injuries to their faces and bones. After the accident, the victims were taken to hospital, however, they were pronounced dead by the doctors.

The doctors stated that the victims including footballer Oscar succumbed to his injuries including three other patients in the hospital in Florida.

Notably, Oscar had recently completed his graduation from Florida International University. After that, he started his career in the field and secured roles at Grant Thornton, which is considered exceptional break for his life.

Later on, the footballer has been appointed as the manager at Amazon and started his career in the field and his life took major turn in the United States.

After his death, wishes and condolences have been extended by his family, friends and fans from Antigua and Barbuda and Florida. His uncle MP Anthony Smith stated that he was very humble, and his death is the great lost to his family and they are still in profound grief.

His uncle noted that the week has remained quite shattering for him and his family and now they are preparing to travel to the United States. They will bring the body of Oscar back to his mother in Antigua and Barbuda.

His fans also expressed condolences and added that Oscar contributed great in the football and represented Antigua and Barbuda at several global stages. He was also recognized for his talent and commitment towards his work.