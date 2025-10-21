Jamaica: PM Andrew Holness hands over homes to three residents through social housing programme

Prime Minister Holness delivered keys to three families whose lives were upended by fire and flooding, offering them a fresh start through the New Social Housing Programme.

Jamaica: Prime Minister Dr Andrew Holness handed over homes to the residents of Jamaica in different constituencies over the course of several days. The houses were handed over in the New Social Housing Programme of the government.

He expressed pleasure and said that the home is a basic necessity that should be fulfilled to make people live their lives with integrity and happiness.

On Wednesday, he handed over a new home to Rohan Reid and his family in his constituency. Rohan is a hardworking and humble man who lost his house to a fire in 2021. For years, he persevered through hardship, holding on to faith and gratitude despite the loss.

As he stepped inside his new home, PM Holness added, “You could see what this moment meant, the return of comfort, security, and peace of mind.”

“I’m truly grateful that through the New Social Housing Programme, we could help Mr. Reid rebuilt his life and reclaim a sense of home,“ said the prime minister.

On the same day, he also handed over a key to a new home to Gloria Williams who is 72 years old and now has a safe place to call her home. She said that the home space is filled with comfort, love and hope and the house was also built through the New Social Housing Programme.

Williams lost her everything in a fire last year and now with her granddaughter, she will finally have a safe place to call home again. Prime Minister Andrew Holness toured her new home and called it a moment of true joy and renewal for her and her family.

Williams resides in the constituency of North Central St. Andrew, represented by MP Delano Seivwright.

Earlier on Tuesday, Denique Grooves, a survivor of the 2020 flooding and landslide at Shooters Hill Road, Bull Bay has received the keys to her new home through the New Social Housing Programme.

After years of living in an emergency shelter with her 9-year-old grandson, this safe and secure home marks a fresh start for their family. “I finally have a safe place to call home, a place where my grandson and I can live comfortably” - Denique Groves, NSHP recipient

Located in East Rural St. Andrew, represented by MP Juliet Holness, this home is part of our commitment to giving Jamaicans the chance to rebuild their lives with stability and security.