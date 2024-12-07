Rohit Sharma fails to make comeback, India trails by 29 runs in ongoing BGT Trophy

India has been struggling with their bat since yesterday, a day when the second test match was started with Australia as they failed to give proper score and got all out on 180 runs in their first inning.

Rohit Sharma from India failed to make a comeback after he lost his wicket on six runs on the second day of the 2nd test match against Australia. In the ongoing Border Gavaskar Trophy, India is on the batting pitch currently and trailing by 29 runs with a loss of five wickets and 128 runs.

India has been struggling with their bat since yesterday, a day when the second test match was started with Australia as they failed to give proper score and got all out on 180 runs in their first inning.

Australia on the other hand crossed the score and took lead in the match by making 357 runs with a classic comeback of Travis Head who made first century in 2024/2025 season by playing a knock of 140 runs.

With a return on batting, India in their second inning again struggled with their bat with continuous fall of wickets of star players including Yashaswi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill, KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma.

Now, Rishabh Pant and Nitish Reddy from India are on the strike and they need to cross the lead along with setting massive score which could be difficult to chase for Australians. Now, Adelaide has been hosting the second test match between the two teams and the match is scheduled to run through December 10, 2024.

Where to watch Australian men’s cricket team vs India national cricket team

India and Australia test cricket series was kickstarted on November 23, 2024, as it is known as the Border Gavaskar Trophy. The series will feature the staging of five test matches and the winner will pave its path towards the World Test Championship 2025.

Now, the test matches are streaming live on several platforms in India, Australia and all over the world. On the TV, audience can watch the live streaming of the match on Star Sports, while OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar has also been covering the match live.

The first test match of the series was won by India and the country is now leading by 1-0.