Barbados Elections 2026: Mia Mottley’s BLP secures landslide victory

Mia Mottley’s BLP secures landslide victory in Barbados Elections 2026
Barbados: Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley secured the landslide victory in the general elections 2026 for the third consecutive term. As the result of the Feb 11 general election was announced, Barbados Labour Party secured a clean sweep win as they won 16 out of 30 parliamentary seats, making them pave their path to the office.
The winning seats by BLP included:
City of Bridgetown - Michael Lashley
St Michael North East - Mia Mottley
St Michael South East - Santia Josette Omara Bradshaw
St Peter - Colin Jordan
Christ Church East Central - Ryan Straughn
St Thomas - Gregory Nicholls
St Michael West Central - Gooding Edghill
St James North - Chad Blackman
St Michael South Central: Marsha Kelly-Ann Caddle
St Michael East: Trevor Anthony Prescod
St Philip South: Indar Anthony Weir
St Michael South: Humphrey Wins
St John: Charles McDonald Griffith
St Andrew: Dr Romel Springer
Christ Church West: William Duguid
Christ Church West Central: Adrain Medic Forde
St Joseph: Ryan Braithwaite
St Michael West: Christopher Gibbs
St George North: Toni Moore
Christ Church South: Shantal Munro Knight
St Michael Central: Tyra Trotman
St Lucy: Peter Phillips
St James South: Sandra Husbands
Christ Church East: Wilfred Abrahams
St Michael North: Davidson Ishmael
DLP leader Ralph Thorne lost his seat to Charles McDonald Griffith of BLP.
PM Mottley and her BLP faced Democratic Labour Party in their opposition with a leader Ralph Thorne who also lost his seat St John against the BLP candidate Charles Griffith. The victory has made Barbados once again see the rule of BLP in office for the next five years as PM Mottley called elections one year ahead of the scheduled day.
Mottley secured victory from her seat St Michael North East with over 700 votes and secured her position as the member of parliament for the constituency since 1994. Additionally, other candidates have also secured the victory in several constituencies against DLP and other major parties.
However, the reports came out of the slow voter turnout as it was outlined that it was even less than 50%. In addition to that, people also complained about not finding their names on the voters’ list which was another concern outlined by the people from different polling stations.
Even opposition leader Ralph Thorne was also not able to vote and it happened for the first time ever in any elections. He said that the process was very unorganized as he failed to vote in his constituency.
Mottley has built one of strongest global profiles of any Caribbean leader and has voiced at several global stages for the small island nations. She advocated internationally for stronger action against climate change. She and her party has also pledged to work for the growth of the economy in Barbados, improving cost of living and enhancing the presence of the country at the international stage.