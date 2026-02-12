Barbados Elections 2026: Mia Mottley’s BLP secures landslide victory

Even opposition leader Ralph Thorne was also not able to vote and it happened for the first time ever in any elections.

Barbados: Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley secured the landslide victory in the general elections 2026 for the third consecutive term. As the result of the Feb 11 general election was announced, Barbados Labour Party secured a clean sweep win as they won 16 out of 30 parliamentary seats, making them pave their path to the office.

The winning seats by BLP included:

City of Bridgetown - Michael Lashley

St Michael North East - Mia Mottley

St Michael South East - Santia Josette Omara Bradshaw

St Peter - Colin Jordan

Christ Church East Central - Ryan Straughn

St Thomas - Gregory Nicholls

St Michael West Central - Gooding Edghill

St James North - Chad Blackman

St Michael South Central: Marsha Kelly-Ann Caddle

St Michael East: Trevor Anthony Prescod

St Philip South: Indar Anthony Weir

St Michael South: Humphrey Wins

St John: Charles McDonald Griffith

St Andrew: Dr Romel Springer

Christ Church West: William Duguid

Christ Church West Central: Adrain Medic Forde

St Joseph: Ryan Braithwaite

St Michael West: Christopher Gibbs

St George North: Toni Moore

Christ Church South: Shantal Munro Knight

St Michael Central: Tyra Trotman

St Lucy: Peter Phillips

St James South: Sandra Husbands

Christ Church East: Wilfred Abrahams

St Michael North: Davidson Ishmael

DLP leader Ralph Thorne lost his seat to Charles McDonald Griffith of BLP.

PM Mottley and her BLP faced Democratic Labour Party in their opposition with a leader Ralph Thorne who also lost his seat St John against the BLP candidate Charles Griffith. The victory has made Barbados once again see the rule of BLP in office for the next five years as PM Mottley called elections one year ahead of the scheduled day.

Mottley secured victory from her seat St Michael North East with over 700 votes and secured her position as the member of parliament for the constituency since 1994. Additionally, other candidates have also secured the victory in several constituencies against DLP and other major parties.

However, the reports came out of the slow voter turnout as it was outlined that it was even less than 50%. In addition to that, people also complained about not finding their names on the voters’ list which was another concern outlined by the people from different polling stations.

Even opposition leader Ralph Thorne was also not able to vote and it happened for the first time ever in any elections. He said that the process was very unorganized as he failed to vote in his constituency.

Mottley has built one of strongest global profiles of any Caribbean leader and has voiced at several global stages for the small island nations. She advocated internationally for stronger action against climate change. She and her party has also pledged to work for the growth of the economy in Barbados, improving cost of living and enhancing the presence of the country at the international stage.