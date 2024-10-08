St Kitts: 14th annual World Food Day to bring new business opportunities for farmers

Under the patronage of Sandy Point Agricultural Cooperative Society, the World Food Day will celebrate the authenticity and the influence of local products that are grown naturally in St Kitts and Nevis.

St Kitts and Nevis: The 14th annual “World Food Day” will bring new market and business opportunities for local farmers and their food products on October 12, 2024. At Eco Park, the Food Fair and Agricultural Exhibition will be organized to display the food products that will be designed and created in a unique manner.

The event will be held in collaboration between the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Marine Resources of St Kitts and Nevis at 12 pm with an entrance fee of $5.00 for children aged 10 years old and above, as well as adults.

The official opening ceremony of the World Food Day will be held with a series of highlights such as Secondary Schools Cooking Competition, Rabbi Festival, Shark Food Products, Food Vendors, Agricultural Exhibits, GEF Small Grants Launch, Kids Zone and much more.

The highlight of the event is also aimed at promoting the food security across St Kitts and Nevis, enhancing the local production.

The performances of the Unstoppable Sounds, DJ Cut and Explosive Band will entertain the attendees and the local business holders. The stalls will be installed in the exhibition where attendees will be given a chance to explore new products and offer exciting markets to the local farmers.

Earlier, the Ministry of Agriculture also announced the “Week of Activities” for the World Food Day which will run through October 18, 2024. Starting with the exhibition, the event will culminate with Prison Farm Revitalization Initiative.

On October 13, 2024, the Church Service will be held at Tabemacle House of Deliverance New Testament Church of God at 10:00 am. Samal Duggins- the Minister of Agriculture will also deliver the address on the day at 7:30 pm.

On October 14, 2024: High Schools Education and Awareness. At the event, the attendees will be trained in Fish Pot Making and Fish Processing. Farm production and Agro-Processing will also be part of the event from 9:00 am to 1:00 pm.

On October 15, 2024:

· Beach Aerobics in Collaboration with the Department of Youth Empowerment, Aging and Disabilities

· Cabinet Coastal Patrol

· Squid Training with Fisheries.

On October 16, 2024:

· Eat Local Fair will feature the stalls of the local products at Independence Square.

· Panel Discussion will also feature a discussion on food security and medicinal purposes.

On October 17, 2024:

· Agro Processing and Eat Local Awareness Dialogue

· Children's Home Handover and Planting Ceremony

· Farmers and Fisheries Prize Giving Ceremony

On October 18, 2024:

· Prison Farm Revitalization Initiative

· St. Christopher Outreach Luncheon

· Fish Fry and Competition