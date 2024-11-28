Run Barbados kickstarted, tickets on sale at 30% off

For in-person registration, the nature’s discount will be applied for the attendees who will participate in the race from November 27 to 29, 2024.

Barbados: Run Barbados has been launched under the title of “Independence Marathon Saving” on Wednesday and will run through December 1, 2024. The offers and discounts have been announced and stating that the registered applicants and participants will get 30% off in the flash sale of the tickets.

For in-person registration, the nature’s discount will be applied for the attendees who will participate in the race from November 27 to 29, 2024. People who will apply through online registration will get the discount with the use of RUN30 code from November 27 to December 1, 2024.

Participants are asked to register and purchase a race kit within the sales period to be eligible. The families and clubs can participate in the event and get the special discount for Run Barbados Marathon Weekend.

Notably, the group of 10 to 19 people will get 10% off on the ticket, while the group of over 20 people will get 15% off on the price of the ticket. The students from the secondary school will get 30% off, while 50% will be given to the primary school students.

The schedule for Run Barbados has also been announced for the weekend which will run through December 6 to 7, 2024.

On the first day, the race will start from Garrison Savannah St Michael at 8:00 pm with the event the fun mile. The race will be held for 1.6km around the historic Garrison.

On the second day, the racers will meet at Barclays Park, St Andrew where they will come alive with the sweet sounds of Soca as runners, walkers and spectators. They will enjoy the lush parish of St Andrew, and the warmup session will kickstart at 3:30 pm. The race of 10k will start at 4:10 pm and the race of 5k will start at 4:15 pm.

The race will also conduct a 5k walk at 4:20 pm. On the third day, the participants will run a half marathon at 6 am and the full marathon will be held at 5:30 am.